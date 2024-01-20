Saturday, January 20, 2024
Babar Road to Ayodhya Marg: Hindu Sena activists affix poster of Ayodhya Marg on Babar Road signboard in New Delhi

ANI
Ayodhya Marg poster on babar Road (Image Source: ANI)
6

Hindu Sena activists on Saturday put a sticker of ‘Ayodhya Marg’ on the Babar Road sign board in New Delhi.

Vishnu Gupta, Hindu Sena National President, told ANI that the organisation has been demanding for a long time that the name of Babar Road should be changed.

“Hindu Sena had been demanding for a long time that the name of Babar Road should be changed after one of our great men. We have written letters to the Home Ministry and NDMC several times but no action has been taken yet. When Babar’s Mosque is no more in Ayodhya after the order of the Supreme Court, then what is the function of Babar Road in Delhi?” he said.

“When we see this road, it seems that even today we are living in the days of Babar. That is why we changed it to Ayodhya Marg,” he added.

However, the sticker was later removed by the Delhi Police.

Meanwhile, ahead of the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya’s temple and Republic Day, security has been heightened at Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad Railway Station.

The ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony will be held on January 22; while the country observes Republic Day on January 26. The state police, along with the dog squad, were seen carrying security checks at the Railway Station.

The idol of Ram Lalla was placed in the ‘Garbha Griha’ of the Ram Temple on Thursday amid joyous chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram.’

The idol is carved by Arun Yogiraj – a famed sculptor from Karnataka. The idol is 51 inches tall and weighs 1.5 tonnes. The idol portrays Lord Ram as a five-year-old child standing on a lotus also crafted from the same stone.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals to mark the ‘Pran Pratishtha’, a team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will lead the main rituals. Several celebrities and noted personalities have also been invited to the ceremony. 

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

