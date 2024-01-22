Monday, January 22, 2024
From Times Square in US to Sydney in Australia, the Indian Hindu diaspora celebrates spirit of Ram Mandir Pran Prathistha. Watch

OpIndia Staff
Scenes at the Times Square in New York, images via Doordarshan
Ahead of the Pran Prathistha of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Monday (22nd January), the Indian Hindu community residing across the globe is celebrating the historic moment with utmost zeal and enthusiasm.

Chants of ‘Jai Shree Ram’ reverberated in front of the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris city of France. Hindus were seen gathering in large numbers and waving the saffron (bhagwa) flag.

The Times Square in New York city of the United States was illuminated with a life-size graphic of Lord Ram. The Hindu community gathered in large numbers and sang devotional songs dedicated to Lord Ram.

Hindus in saffron robes were also seen celebrating in California and other States of the US ahead of the Pran Prathistha of the Ram Mandir.

Netizens also shared visuals of Hindus celebrating in Bangkok city of Thailand.

WION journalist Sidhant Sibal tweeted, “Visuals of the Indian diaspora celebrating Ram Temple inauguration from across the world. Seychelles:”

He also shared visuals of Hindus celebrating in New Zealand and the Scandinavian nation of Denmark.

The Ram Janmabhoomi Sthaipna Samiti along with the Overseas Friends of Ram Mandir organised kirtan and other programmes in Trinidad and Tobago in anticipation of the Ram Mandir Pran Prathistha.

The Indian Hindu diaspora in Taiwan also celebrated the historic event in Taiwan.

According to DD News, the Hindu community in Australia jubilantly celebrated the red-lettered day in the history of India.

The Hindu diaspora also distributed laddoos in the local community at the Slough Hindu temple in the United Kingdom.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust announced on Sunday that the Pran Pratishtha ceremony will be marked by a dazzling musical event titled ‘Mangal Dhwani’.

The soiree, featuring some of the biggest names in the world of music, will be staged at 10 am. The ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya Temple will be held at 12:30 pm.

OpIndia Staff
