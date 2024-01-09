Tuesday, January 9, 2024
Sex tapes of Monica Lewinsky-fame Bill Clinton, King Charles’ brother Prince Andrew, and Virgin Group’s Richard Branson: Latest allegations in Epstein scandal

Responding to the allegations, a spokesperson for Sir Richard Branson said that Ransome later admitted to fabricating the tapes; thus, any such allegations against Branson were baseless.

OpIndia Staff
Jeffery Epstein
Controversy erupted over alleged sex tapes featuring Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton, and Sir Richard Branson in Esptein scandal (Image: People/Bloomberg/DeorLife)
7

The unsealed court documents in the Epstein scandal have brought to light serious allegations that disgraced financier Jeffery Epstein filmed sex tapes of Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton, and Sir Richard Branson. The documents are part of a civil lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre against Ghislaine Maxwell in 2015. The matter was settled in 2017. However, Miami Herald’s legal battle ensured that the documents were released, revealing high-profile names and a shocking series of events on Epstein’s Island.

The revelations emerged from a set of emails written by Sarah Ransome, one of the victims of Epstein. In her emails to a reporter, she alleged that the high-profile figures were recorded while having sex with her friend by Epstein. Notably, the legal team representing Alan Dershowitz, Epstein’s lawyer, highlighted the claims during the trial and challenged the credibility of Ransome’s statements. Furthermore, Prince Andrew has also consistently refuted any involvement in any misconduct.

In 2019, Ransome apparently admitted to the New Yorker that she fabricated the existence of the tapes to intimidate Epstein and highlight his misdeeds. She also provided a victim impact statement during the sentencing of Maxwell, former partner of Jeffery Epstein, in 2022 in a matter related to sex trafficking.

Responding to the allegations, a spokesperson for Sir Richard Branson said that Ransome later admitted to fabricating the tapes; thus, any such allegations against Branson were baseless. Bill Clinton’s office did not release any statement on the matter.

In the documents from 2016, Ransome described how her friend was sexually involved with Clinton, Prince Andrew, and Branson. She further alleged that Epstein recorded the videos. In her emails, Ransome expressed her dismay over Epstein’s absence in the tapes and recounted the dismissal and humiliation her friend faced when she tried to report the incidents to the police in 2008.

Notably, Ransome played a pivotal role in the defamation case filed by Giuffre against Maxwell. She provided photographs of Epstein, Maxwell, herself and other young women on the private Island that belonged to Epstein. These photographs were reportedly taken in 2006 and were released with the documents on court orders.

Since the allegations surfaced against Prince Andrew, he has retreated from public life. Reportedly, he no longer uses his HRH (His Royal Highness) title after his association with Epstein came to light. Though he denied meeting Giuffre, Prince Andrew spent millions of pounds to settle a civil case filed by her for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was 17.

Giuffre, in her allegations against Prince Andrew, alleged he sexually assaulted her in a bathtub in Maxwell’s London home. However, the unsealed documents revealed that the bathtub was too small for a man of Prince Andrew’s size to have a bath, let alone have a sexual encounter.

In June 2022, Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison for aiding Epstein’s sexual abuse of teenage girls. Her appeal is pending, and the hearing is expected to commence in November. Epstein allegedly died of suicide in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Jeffrey Epstein death; Jeffrey Epstein list
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

