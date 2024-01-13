Sunday, January 14, 2024
Whenever Mamata Banerjee sees ‘Bhagwa’ colour, she becomes angry: Ram Mandir chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das on attack on Sadhus in Purulia

"Someone had given the name Mumtaz Khan to Mamata Banerjee as her sympathy is towards Muslims. Maximum attacks on Hindus take place in West Bengal," Acharya Satyendra Das said

ANI
63

Condemning the attack on a group of sadhus (ascetics) in West Bengal’s Purulia, Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra chief priest, Acharya Satyendra Das slammed state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and alleged that whenever Bengal CM sees ‘Bhagwa’ colour she gets angry.

This comes after a video went viral showing a group of seers being purportedly thrashed by a mob in the Purulia district in West Bengal.

“Someone had given the name Mumtaz Khan to Mamata Banerjee as her sympathy is towards Muslims. Maximum attacks on Hindus take place in West Bengal. Attacks have happened on processions on Ram Navami and other religious processions in West Bengal. When the rituals of Maa Durga take place and people go to worship her, then those pandals are destroyed,” Acharya Satyendra Das told ANI on Saturday.

He further alleged that the Chief Minister instigated these kinds of attacks in West Bengal.

“She (Mamata Banerjee) gets angry when she sees the ‘Bhagwa’ colour and this is why she makes these attacks happen…These incidents of attacks are highly condemnable,” he added.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Anurag Thakur also reacted to the incident and said that law and order have been collapsed in West Bengal.

“Appeasement politics has created such an environment. Law and order have collapsed in West Bengal…the question is why is there such anti-Hindu thinking?” Anurag Thakur told reporters on Saturday.

Hindu Mahasabha President Swami Chakrapani Maharaj condemned the attack that happened on sadhus in Purulia.

“The incident happened in West Bengal’s Purulia are highly condemnable. The way the Mamata-led government created the Palghar-2 incident is unfortunate,” Swami Chakrapani Maharaj said.

BJP leader and the party’s IT Cell head, Amit Malviya, on Friday lashed out at the ruling Trinamool Congress, claiming that it was a crime to be Hindu in West Bengal.

A viral footage showed a group of sadhus (ascetics) purportedly stripped and assaulted by a mob in the Purulia district on Friday.

“Absolutely shocking incident reported from Purulia in West Bengal. In a Palghar kind lynching, sadhus travelling to Gangasagar for Makar Sankranti were stripped and beaten by criminals affiliated with the ruling TMC,” Malviya posted from his official X handle on Friday.

“In Mamata Banerjee’s regime, a terrorist like Shahjahan Sheikh gets state protection and sadhus are being lynched. It is a crime to be a Hindu in West Bengal,” the BJP leader added in his post. 

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

