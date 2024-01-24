The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. While Mani Shankar Aiyar was thumping his chest Kerala over the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha saying that the event will “prove costly” for PM Modi, his daughter went a step further.

On 19th January, two days before Pran Pratishtha, Suranya Aiyar posted a lengthy rant on Facebook along with a video reading out the same rant.

Suranya began a fast on 20th January in protest against Pran Pratishtha and ended it on 23rd January.

Her haranguing address began with the words, “With the forthcoming event in Ayodhya on January 22, the atmosphere here in Delhi, already famous for being polluted in a material sense, has thickened to a spiritually poisonous and unbreathable concentrate of Hindu chauvinism, malice and bullying. I am deeply anguished by all this as an Indian and as a Hindu.”

She said that she is protesting “first and foremost as an expression of my love and sorrow to my Muslim fellow citizens of India. I cannot let this moment pass without saying as loud as I can to my Muslim brothers and sisters that I love you and that I condemn and repudiate what is being done in the name of Hinduism and nationalism in Ayodhya.”

She then went on to shower her love on “her Mughal heritage” to gaslight Hindus to sell the “Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb” theory. She uses her mixed “Tamil Brahmin and Punjabi Sikh” background to gain credibility for her hateful argument.

Suranya then makes the point that Akbar was a kind Mughal emperor like Ashoka. She attempts to push the same “Hindus Vs Hindutvavadis” using her vile narratives.

Then she uses the Shankaracharya controversy to malign Pran Pratishtha. And then follows it with a long tirade about how she is as much a Hindu.

After this, Suranya goes all out to deny the Mughal invasion. “Again and again we are reminded by the Hindutvavadis that the Mughals invaded us,” she says. She follows this with another lecture on what the Mughals did and didn’t do to drive home her point.

She says atrocious things like “the Mughals were also not enemies of the Rajputs for all the 500 years that they ruled here”.

She calls the Ram Janmabhoomi movement a “lie”. She begins to sound frustrated when talking about Babri Masjid demolition trying to separate “saffronites” from Hindu devotion and Gods.

“It was never about devotion to Lord Ram. It was all only and only about Hindu chauvinism and insulting Muslims,” she says.

She audaciously misconstrues the Shlokas from The Bhagavad Gita to paint the picture that Hindus violate their revered scriptures. She uses the word “orthodox” for such Hindus who chant mantras and shlokas, she uses the word “taboos” for Hindu religious fasting.

Suranya’s sister Yamini Aiyar also joined in on the meltdown of Leftists and Islamists who were expressing their outburst against Pran Pratishtha by sharing an image of the Indian Constitution.