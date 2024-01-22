Monday, January 22, 2024
‘Fall of secular nation’: Left-liberals whine after PM Modi performs Pran Prathistha of Ram Mandir

22nd January 2024 marks the day of the awakening of the Hindu civilisation and the undoing of 496 years of cultural subversion. As such, it was expected that left-liberals would suffer a prolonged meltdown on social media.

OpIndia Staff
On Monday (22nd January), left-liberal ‘journalists’, ‘activists’, and propagandists took to social media to whine about the Pran Prathistha of the Ram Mandir.

Communist leader and former JNU student President, Aishe Ghosh, wrote, “22nd January. Fall of a secular nation. Will be remembered.”

Senior Editor of the leftist propaganda outlet The Wire, Arfa Khanum Sherwani, tweeted, “The way we imagined India, knew India for many centuries, is dead now.”

Columnist at Congress mouthpiece ‘National Herald’, Mitali Saran, claimed, “A temple-government, embodied in a self-appointed king-priest who’s trying to convince people that he was chosen by god—the hard launch of a thoroughly unequal country. It’s a crime scene in more ways than one.”

Malayalam director Kamaluddin Mohammed Majeed posted a picture of the 1976 preamble of the Constitution of India, amended by the Indira Gandhi government in 1976 during the Emergency.

He tried to insinuate that construction of Ram Mandir is somehow against the ethos of the Indian constitution.

The Pran Pratishtha of Bhavya Ram Mandir in Ayodhya has been conducted by the hands of PM Narendra Modi. The grand idol of Shri Ram’s Baal Swarup (childhood form) is now the revered God of over a billion Hindus across the world.

22nd January 2024 marks the day of the awakening of the Hindu civilisation and the undoing of 496 years of cultural subversion. As such, it was expected that left-liberals would suffer a prolonged meltdown on social media.

