Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Cricket: Indian opener and Karnataka skipper Mayank Agarwal taken to hospital after falling sick mid-flight

The right-handed batter will not play the next game for Karnataka. The rest of the team will reach Rajkot tonight. He will undergo some tests which will decide his availability.

ANI
Mayank Agarwal (Image Source: Crictoday)
Karnataka skipper Mayank Agarwal was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday after he vomited and felt unease, according to sources. Agarwal is under observation and Tripura Cricket Association officials are present at the hospital.

According to ESPNciricinfo, the incident took place on Tuesday evening when Agarwal was onboard a flight from Agartala to Surat via New Delhi for Karnataka’s fifth-round Ranji Trophy fixture against Railways which will begin on Friday.

He recently bagged the Best International Debut for the year 2019-20 at the Naman Awards.

Mayank has been a crucial figure for Karnataka in domestic cricket this season as in the ongoing Ranji Trophy he has struck two hundreds and a half-century.

Karnataka are currently second in Group C with two wins, a draw and a defeat in four matches. Vice-captain Nikin Jose is likely to take over the captaincy in Mayank’s absence.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

