Noida: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan’s son caught on camera assaulting a Petrol pump staff, father also booked for threatening employees

As per reports, Khan's son wanted to jump the queue, which led to a heated altercation, following which he assaulted the employee. Later, his father, Amanatullah Khan arrived at the scene and allegedly threatened the Petrol pump staff.  

OpIndia Staff
1

On Tuesday (7th May), Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan and his son were booked for assaulting and threatening the staff of a petrol pump in Noida Sector-95. The case has been filed against father-son-duo based on the CCTV footage from the fuel station. In the CCTV footage, the AAP MLA’s son is seen physically assaulting the staff of the petrol pump.

As per reports, his son wanted to jump the queue, which led to a heated altercation, following which he assaulted the employee. Later, his father, Amanatullah Khan arrived at the scene and it is alleged that he threatened the Petrol pump staff.  

According to Vinod Pratap Singh, the complainant in this case, the MLA’s son assaulted them because he insisted on refuelling his car first. 

Later, Amanatullah Khan arrived at the fuel station. He can also be seen in the CCTV footage speaking to some Policemen. But it is being claimed that he issued threats to the Petrol pump employee.  

Based on Singh’s complaint, the Noida Police filed an FIR against the father-son duo under IPC Sections 323, 504, 506, and 427.

Regarding the incident, Noida DCP Manish Kumar Mishra said, “Amanatullah Khan’s son wanted to break the queue and forcefully get petrol at the fuel station. He physically assaulted and threatened the fuel station’s staff. Later, MLA Amanatullah Khan himself reached there and he also threatened the petrol pump employees. A case has been registered and action is being taken.” 

This is however not the first time when Amanatullah Khan’s son has been accused of assaulting someone. Earlier, his son, Anas Khan, was accused of assaulting and abusing a doctor. 

Notably, on 27th March this year, Anas Khan along with his accomplices, including his maternal uncle, assaulted and abused a doctor Suheb Arif over a minor road issue. Dr Suheb Arif is a Senior Resident Doctor of JNMC at the Aligarh Muslim University. He suffered multiple injuries in this attack and was taken to hospital. The Resident Doctors’ Association in the JNMC wrote to the station house officer of the Civil Lines Police Station Aligarh asking him to take action against accused Anas Khan in this case.

Meanwhile, Amanatullah Khan himself is facing the probing agencies’ scrutiny in a money laundering case. Last month, he appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case pertaining to irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board during his chairmanship. 

The AAP MLA from Delhi’s Okhla was questioned by the ED for over 13 hours. In his defence, he had claimed that he followed the rules when he was the chairman of the Waqf Board and did everything after taking legal advice. 

