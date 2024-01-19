Prime Minister Narendra Modi today delivered an address at the inauguration of Boeing India Engineering & Tech Center in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

PM Modi spoke about the growth of the Indian economy and the many sectors driving this growth. The Prime Minister said that Bengaluru is a city which links aspirations with innovation and achievement.

“Bengaluru links India’s tech potential to global demand,” he said adding that Boeing’s new global technology campus will strengthen this very identity of Bengaluru.

He said that the new center would give new strength to the global aviation sector. PM Modi reiterated that the Boeing campus empowers the idea of ‘Make In India, Make For The World’.

The Prime Minister also lauded the engineer marvels of India and how women and youth play a large role in the aviation sector.

Towards the end of his address, when the PM said that India has a stable government, the crowd burst into “Modi, Modi” chant.

PM Modi then took a pause, turned to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and said that this keep happening. “Mukhyamantri Ji aisa hota rehta hai (Mr CM, this keeps happening),” PM Modi said with a chuckle that lasted a good few seconds.

The Chief Minister, who was looking at PM Modi, appeared flushed attempting to hold back his laugh while also trying to hide his face from the camera.

The moment left the audience in splits and the clip of the video is now making the rounds on the internet.

Built with an investment of Rs 1,600 crores, the 43-acre campus is Boeing’s largest such investment outside the US.

Boeing’s new campus in India will become a cornerstone for partnership with the vibrant startup, private and government ecosystem in India, and will help develop next-generation products and services for the global aerospace and defence industry.

PM Modi also launched the Boeing Sukanya Program which aims to support the entry of more girl children from across India into the country’s growing aviation sector.

The program will provide opportunities for girls and women from across India to learn critical skills in the science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) fields and train for jobs in the aviation sector.