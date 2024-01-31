An FIR has been lodged against a fan of comedian Munawar Faruqui who recently won the reality TV show Big Boss 17. The FIR has been filed against 26-year-old Arbaaz Yusuf Khan for operating a drone camera without permission during Faruqui’s victory celebration in Dongri, Mumbai.

A massive crowd in the area had gathered for Faruqui’s victory parade as he stood on the sunroof of his car in the centre of the crowd showing his Big Boss trophy.

As per reports, the drone camera was first noticed by constable Nitin Shinde who was on patrol with PSI Tausif Mulla. The cops on duty informed the police station after operating the drone operator.

The operator did not have permission to use the drone. The drone camera was confiscated by the police.

Now a case has been filed against the accused for violating the orders of the Mumbai Police Commissioner regarding drone use. Using drones requires obtaining prior permission.

Moreover, the Mumbai police had issued prohibitory orders on flying objects including drone cameras given public safety.

Only specially-permitted aerial surveillance by cops in writing by the deputy commissioner of police is allowed.

On 29th January, Munawar Faruqui won the reality TV show Big Boss 17.

Big Boss is a reality show wherein just about anyone with a significant following on Instagram and a penchant for dramatics and controversies has to live with a similar group of people locked inside a house until only one member remains and emerges victorious having survived the drama that no one asked for.

Munawar Faruqui is one such figure who qualifies for the show. He sparked several controversies in the past mostly at the cost of the Hindu faith and deities during his stand-up comedy gigs.

Last year, his ex-girlfriend alleged that Faruqui had dated several girls at a time while making her believe that she was the only one he was in love with.

In May 2023, netizens hit out at Star Sports for getting Faruqui on board for its IPL coverage. In 2022, his shows were cancelled in several cities after Hindu groups were outraged against his insult comedy that demonised and maligned the faith.