On Wednesday (10th January), the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) summoned Mira Chatt, YouTube’s Head of Government Affairs and Public Policy in India regarding certain videos portraying minors indecently. NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo has asked Chatt to appear before the Commission in person on 15th January.

The NCPCR chief has stated that the organisation has observed an alarming trend of various challenges on YouTube portraying potentially indecent acts involving mothers and sons. “This raises serious concerns about the potential harm it could inflict on the child’s well-being and safety. These videos further are seen by minors which also raises significant concerns,” the letter by NCPCR read.

Kanoongo has asked Chatt to get a list of all indecent challenges being run on YouTube “portraying potentially indecent acts involving mothers and sons” and a list of channels on YouTube that further such challenges involving minors.

NCPCR chief Priyank Kanoongo writes to Mira Chatt, YouTube's Head of Government Affairs & Public Policy, in lndia, asking her to appear before them in person on 15th January along with the list of all such challenges running on YouTube "portraying potentially indecent acts… pic.twitter.com/OyPUmt1389 — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2024

According to the reports, NCPCR has been monitoring the content on YouTube after a derogatory video of a mother and minor son was uploaded on the platform. The video soon gained attention and it went viral on other social media platforms.

NCPCR believes that such content on YouTube is hazardous for the overall growth of minors and that this type of content should be monitored and dealt with seriously by the concerned authorities.

