The Patiala House Court on Monday extended the judicial custody of Prabir Purkayastha, founder and editor-in-chief and Amit Chakravarty, HR Head of news portal in the case registered by Delhi Police under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, following allegations that news portal NewsClick received huge money for pro-China propaganda.

The Additional Sessions Judge Dr Hardeep Kaur on Monday extended their judicial custody till February 17, 2024.

Recently the court allowed Amit Chakravarty to turn approver in the case.

Prabir was represented by Advocate Arshdeep Singh Khurana and Amit Chakravarty was represented by Advocate Lalit Kumar during the hearing.

The approver, an accomplice who decides to testify against the co-accused in exchange for a pardon, is subject to examination and treatment under the CrPC. Safeguards are in place to prevent coerced or deceitful confessions, and the approver’s testimony must be supported by corroborative evidence as per the law.

Earlier, the same court granted the Delhi Police Special Cell grants 2 months more time to complete the investigation. Police had sought an extension of time to complete the investigation in the case.

The court earlier had dismissed Newsclick’s founder and Editor-in-Chief Prabir Purkayastha’s application, which sought directions to release his electronic devices seized by Delhi Police.

In October last year, the Delhi Police arrested Purkayastha and Newsclick HR Head Amit Chakraborty under the provisions of UAPA.

The Delhi Police’s Special Cell, in its FIR against Purkayastha, stated that the People’s Dispatch Portal, owned and maintained by PPK Newsclick Studio Pvt. Ltd., has been used for intentionally peddling false narratives through paid news in place of crores of illegally routed foreign funds as part of a conspiracy.

The FIR further stated that foreign funds in crores have been infused illegally in India by Indian and foreign entities inimical to India in pursuance of a conspiracy to disrupt the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India, to cause disaffection against India and to threaten the unity, integrity, and security of India.

