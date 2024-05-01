On Tuesday (30th April), Congress’ Karnataka MLA Raju Kage sparked controversy after he was caught on camera issuing threats of power cuts if the voters didn’t ensure a huge victory for the Congress party in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. In a video that has gone viral on social media platforms, Kage could be heard openly threatening the public while seeking votes in Kagwad in Belagavi.

Speaking in Kannada, Kage said, “I got 400 votes less. I got fewer votes in Mangavathi, Shoolu, forget about Shahpura. I won’t talk much about it. If I do, worms will enter my mouth. If I don’t get more votes, we will disconnect your electricity. Therefore, that shouldn’t happen. I will stick to my words.”

If you do not Vote us, We will disconnect your electricity – Karnataka Congress MLA Raju Kage. pic.twitter.com/TAHBCIDJdu — Wali(Modi Ka Parivar) (@Netaji_bond_) May 1, 2024

While referring to the assembly elections held last year, he added that since the voting wasn’t as per the expectation of the Congress party, he was providing ‘lesser electricity to the people.’ Kage ended his speech by saying if the lead is less or if there’s a threat in the next phase of polls for Congress, power cuts will be done more extensively by the state government.



Following his remarks, the Bharatiya Janata Party launched a scathing attack on the Congress party for threatening the voters. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala took a jibe at the grand old party stating that it is not a ‘Mohabbat Ki Dukaan‘ and is actually ‘Dhamki Ke Bhaijan‘ (Threat master).

After DK Shivkumar threatened housing society voters to vote for his brother now Congress MLA Raju Kage says if you don’t vote for me there will be electricity cuts as per news reports ((below))



Congress talks of Muhabbat ki Dukan but this is DHAMKI KE BHAIJAAN



ECI must act on… pic.twitter.com/2tWY1lmebx — Shehzad Jai Hind (Modi Ka Parivar) (@Shehzad_Ind) May 1, 2024

However, this is not the first time that the Congress MLA from Chikkodi’s Kagwad area in Belagavi has made headlines for his controversial remarks. As per reports, on Tuesday (30th April), he made a shocking remark while targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During a public meeting, he ridiculed voters and youth who chanted Modi Modi slogans while trying to counter BJP-led NDA’s query about who is the PM candidate from the opposition alliance. Addressing the meeting, he said, “What If PM Modi dies? Will no one become the Prime Minister of the country with a population of 140 crore? Today’s youth say Modi is Modi. Why are you drooling behind him?”

Kage quit the BJP to join the Congress party in 2019. Before his switch, he had made disparaging remarks against Janta Dal(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy while addressing a public event.



“You say the Prime Minister changes outfits again and again. Arre, he is fair & handsome, that’s why he changes constantly. But even if you (Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy) bathe 100 times a day, you will remain a black buffalo,” said Kage, according to news agency ANI.