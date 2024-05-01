Wednesday, May 1, 2024
Election Commission bans Telangana CM KCR from campaigning for 48 hours

In its directive, the ECI expressed strong disapproval of statements made by Chandrashekar Rao during a press conference in Sircilla on April 5, condemning his conduct and citing a violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

The Election Commission of India has imposed a two-day ban on BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s campaign activities for the Lok Sabha elections, effective from 8 p.m. on May 1.

Accordingly, Chandrashekar Rao is prohibited from participating in any public events, processions, rallies, shows, interviews, or making public statements in media (electronic, print, social media) for 48 hours starting from 8 p.m. on May 1, 2024.

The ECI’s decision came after a complaint lodged by the Congress party’s senior vice president for Telangana S Niranjan on April 6, alleging derogatory and objectionable remarks made by Chandrashekar Rao against the Congress party and its leaders during the Sircilla press conference.

