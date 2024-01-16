India has made significant strides in terms of reducing poverty on a multidimensional level. As per the discussion paper released by NITI Aayog, there has been a remarkable decline from 29.17% in 2013-2014 to 11.28% in 2022-23. The numbers translate to approximately 24.82 crore people escaping poverty during this period.

The data is based on the National Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI), which uses the Alkire Foster methodology. It assesses poverty across 12 indicators aligned with sustainable development goals, including child and adolescent mortality, nutrition, years of schooling, school attendance, maternal health, cooking fuel, electricity, drinking water, assets, housing and bank accounts.

As per the discussion paper by NITI Aayog, Uttar Pradesh showed the most significant progress in terms of decline in poverty. The data showed around 5.94 crore people escaped poverty in the given period. Bihar followed UP with 3.77 crore people escaping poverty and Madhya Pradesh with 2.30 crore people. Historically, these states had high poverty rates and have demonstrated remarkable progress, significantly contributing to the national reduction in poverty levels.

The government of India’s initiatives played a vital role in helping people to escape poverty. Programs such as Poshan Abhiyan and Anaemia Mukt Bharat enhanced healthcare access. Under the National Food Security Act, Targeted Public Distribution System helped provide food security to a large population segment. Other schemes, including Mission Poshan 2.0, Saksham Anganwadi, Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman (PM POSHAN), and Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan collectively helped in improving health and nutrition across the country.

Furthermore, PM Awas Yojna provided housing to 4 crore homes for the underprivileged. The Ujjwala Yojna provided clean cooking gas to 31 crore individuals. Programs like Saubhagya provided better electricity coverage to the last mile, benefitting an additional 2.86 crore households. Not to forget, campaigns like Swachh Bharat Mission and Jal Jeevam Mission also significantly improved sanitation facilities and provided tap water connections.

The government of India aims to reduce multidimensional poverty below 1% further. Reports suggest that the GoI is on the right track to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 1.2, targeting the reduction of multidimensional poverty by at least half, well ahead of the deadline of 2030. India is expected to reach single-digit poverty levels during 2024, thanks to the initiatives started and progressed by the union government. In recent years, India has demonstrated a faster pace of poverty reduction compared to earlier periods, which shows the dedication and zeal of the central leadership towards the betterment of the people of India.