Tuesday, January 16, 2024
HomeNews ReportsNITI Aayog says 24.82 crore Indians have been lifted from multidimensional poverty in last...
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

NITI Aayog says 24.82 crore Indians have been lifted from multidimensional poverty in last 9 years, UP shows best performance

India is expected to reach single-digit poverty levels during 2024, thanks to the initiatives started and progressed by the union government.

OpIndia Staff
Over 24cr escape multidimensional poverty
NITI Aayog paper suggests 24cr escape multidimensional poverty (Representational Image created by OpIndia using Dall-E)
20

India has made significant strides in terms of reducing poverty on a multidimensional level. As per the discussion paper released by NITI Aayog, there has been a remarkable decline from 29.17% in 2013-2014 to 11.28% in 2022-23. The numbers translate to approximately 24.82 crore people escaping poverty during this period.

The data is based on the National Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI), which uses the Alkire Foster methodology. It assesses poverty across 12 indicators aligned with sustainable development goals, including child and adolescent mortality, nutrition, years of schooling, school attendance, maternal health, cooking fuel, electricity, drinking water, assets, housing and bank accounts.

As per the discussion paper by NITI Aayog, Uttar Pradesh showed the most significant progress in terms of decline in poverty. The data showed around 5.94 crore people escaped poverty in the given period. Bihar followed UP with 3.77 crore people escaping poverty and Madhya Pradesh with 2.30 crore people. Historically, these states had high poverty rates and have demonstrated remarkable progress, significantly contributing to the national reduction in poverty levels.

The government of India’s initiatives played a vital role in helping people to escape poverty. Programs such as Poshan Abhiyan and Anaemia Mukt Bharat enhanced healthcare access. Under the National Food Security Act, Targeted Public Distribution System helped provide food security to a large population segment. Other schemes, including Mission Poshan 2.0, Saksham Anganwadi, Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman (PM POSHAN), and Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan collectively helped in improving health and nutrition across the country.

Furthermore, PM Awas Yojna provided housing to 4 crore homes for the underprivileged. The Ujjwala Yojna provided clean cooking gas to 31 crore individuals. Programs like Saubhagya provided better electricity coverage to the last mile, benefitting an additional 2.86 crore households. Not to forget, campaigns like Swachh Bharat Mission and Jal Jeevam Mission also significantly improved sanitation facilities and provided tap water connections.

The government of India aims to reduce multidimensional poverty below 1% further. Reports suggest that the GoI is on the right track to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 1.2, targeting the reduction of multidimensional poverty by at least half, well ahead of the deadline of 2030. India is expected to reach single-digit poverty levels during 2024, thanks to the initiatives started and progressed by the union government. In recent years, India has demonstrated a faster pace of poverty reduction compared to earlier periods, which shows the dedication and zeal of the central leadership towards the betterment of the people of India.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsNITI Aayog poverty report, indians poverty reduction, nutrition programs
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘Ram Mandir is being built 4 km away from Ram Janmabhoomi?’ Opposition spreading misinformation on Ayodhya, know where Ram Lalla will be installed

OpIndia Staff -
Ramlalla was liberated from the tarpaulin and moved to a temporary temple near Manas Bhawan. This information is also publicly available. In such a context, Sanjay Raut's speech demonstrates not just his mental breakdown, but also how the opposition leaders are trying to blatantly mislead the public.
News Reports

World’s largest open-air theatre: Krishna’s childhood comes alive as annual Dhanu Yatra begins in Bargarh, Odisha

Sanghamitra -
This year, 14 different stages have been built all over the city where Kansa Maharaj will showcase his performance and hold his darbars. On the concluding day, Kansa dies at the hands of his nephew Krishna. The festival will conclude on January 25 this year.

‘Congress has lost cultural connect with people’: Milind Deora slams Congress for shunning the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony

PM Modi visits Veerbhadra Temple in Andhra Pradesh’s Lepakshi: Read why the place holds special significance in Ramayana

SFJ terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun issues another threat, this time against PM Modi on Republic Day

Houthis hit US-owned cargo ship in Red Sea with missile, areas near US consulates in Erbil, Iraq bombed by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
38,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com