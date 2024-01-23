Tuesday, January 23, 2024
‘No Ram leher’: Rahul Gandhi a day after Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya

Rahul Gandhi, who denied there was a Modi wave in 2014 and a Modi Tsunami in 2019, on Tuesday, January 23, claimed there was no Ram Leher in the country.

OpIndia Staff
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi dismisses that there is anything like Ram leher
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi dismisses that there is anything like Ram leher (Screengrab from viral video on X)
A day after the nation celebrated the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla marking the fruition of 500 years of struggle, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi dismissed that there is any such phenomenon as Ram leher (wave).

During media interaction, the Congress leader was asked what is the impact of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya which took place yesterday (on 22nd January) on places he is visiting in Assam. The journalist added that at places people are raising slogans of ‘Jai Shri Ram’. Responding to the query about what has Congress planned for Ram leher, Rahul Gandhi replied, “There is no such thing that there is a wave (leher).”

He added, ” I have already said that this was a political program of the BJP. We will present our plan in front of the country in the coming days. We will release our roadmap for justice for youth, farmers, and women.”

Notably, leher (wave), tsunami, phenomenon, etc have been used in the political and journalistic parlance as an event, act, or personality that has a sweeping effect/impact on people. 

His remark soon went viral on social media attracting scathing criticism from several users. Some of the users claimed that the Congress party would be wiped out by Ram Bhakts for dismissing that Ram leher has swept the country. 

One user wrote, “This hate for Shri Ram by Rahul Gandhi is unacceptable.” 

Another user tweeted, “Shri Ram ki koi lehar nahi hai – Rahul Gandhi. In the upcoming elections, Ram Bhakts will make sure that Congress will be wiped off from Bharat!” 

Notably, the devotion of Ram which can be crudely dubbed as Ram leher had swept the social media, general discourse in family, and events’ discussion with fresh content on Shri Ram’s bhakti hitting social media by lakhs in number. All who’s who of every sector – sports, entertainment, content creation, spirituality, chipping in with their efforts. 

Even political leaders were swayed by their devotion to Lord Ram and hence defied their party line to show reverence to Shri Ram. Evidently, several Congress leaders visited Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha while the Central leadership – which had incidentally denied the existence of Shri Ram in Courts – had boycotted the grand consecration ceremony citing one excuse after another. 

Additionally, Congress’ Himachal Pradesh CM had taken a contrasting stand with its party’s state government in Karnataka to announce a full-day public holiday for its state residents to celebrate the festivities and mark the homecoming of Shri Ram at his birthplace. 

However, the Congress leader’s remark dismissing Ram leher seemed to have stemmed from the innate dismissal of such a phenomenon called Modi leher.  

While the media later admitted that Modi leher (wave) had an impact on the outcomes of 2014 and 2019, Congress and the opposition dismissed such a phenomenon. In antagonism to the Modi wave, a phenomenon which had impacted Congress’ political fortune, the Congress leader seems to have missed the pulse of the nation overlooking the cultural and deep-rooted connection and impact Lord Shri Ram has on India and Indians. Ram Leher which may have been subdued for years has been rekindled by once in a millennium event like Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha.  

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

