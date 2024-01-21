Sunday, January 21, 2024
Double standard: While the Congress govt in Karnataka refuses to grant even a half-day holiday for Pran Pratishtha, its govt in Himachal grants a full day off

Siddaramaiah has Ram and I have Shiva in my name, said Karnataka Deputy CM while refusing to grant a holiday on 22nd January.

OpIndia Staff
Congress divided house on declaring public holiday for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
Congress divided house on declaring public holiday for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha (Image Source - India(dot)com, Shri Ram Mandir Trust, HT and Business Today)
13

The boycott of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha and ‘religion is not a public affair’ claim has widened the divide in the grand old party with two out of its three state governments taking diabolical stands. Notably, the Karnataka Congress government vehemently refused to grant even a half-day off on 22nd January to celebrate the historic consecration ceremony at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. On the same day, the Chief Minister of Congress-led Himachal Pradesh announced a full-day public holiday in view of the consecration ceremony.

Siddaramaiah has Ram and I have Shiva in my name: Karnataka Deputy CM refuses to grant a holiday on 22nd January

On 21st January, Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar defended his government’s decision not to declare 22nd January a public holiday. He argued that religion is a personal affair and hence they ‘won’t publicise their bhakti or religion.’ 

He said, “Our bhakti, our respect, our religion…we won’t publicise that. Nobody has asked us this, but our ministers are doing pooja in temples. Our prayers will bear fruit. We are asking everyone to pray.”

Shivakumar added, “Siddaramaiah has Rama in his name, I have Shiva in my name. Nobody has to teach us anything or pressurise us. We’ll do our duty.” 

Earlier, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah had stated that there would be no holiday on 22nd January as demanded by the BJP and JDS. Dismissing the demand, he reportedly said, “We walk the great Basavanna’s PATH as his Thinkers and Followers. Work is worship”.

The Bhartiya Janata Party and its allies have been demanding that the state governments including in Congress-ruled ones declare a public holiday on Monday (22nd January).  

The party had said that it is “unfortunate” that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is “discouraging and disconnecting” the people of the state.

The Congress govt in Telangana also has not announced any holiday for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

Congress’ Himachal Pradesh government declares 22nd January a public holiday

Contrary to the Congress governments in Karnataka and Telangana, its govt in Himachal Pradesh has announced a full-day holiday. CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu asserted that Lord Ram is ideal for all while declaring a full-day holiday to mark the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha. 

He said, “While the central government has declared a half-day for all office, we (Congress-led Himachal Pradesh government) have announced a full day off (on January 22).”

Following the government order, all schools, colleges, universities, and public offices will remain closed in the hill state on 22nd January to allow employees to participate in the consecration ceremony’s festivities.

The notice issued by the state government read, “It is hereby notified that full day of 22nd January 2024, (Monday) shall be observed as a public holiday in all departments/boards/corporations/schools/colleges/universities/etc. of Himachal Pradesh government to enable employees on the occasion of Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya. The above holiday will be applicable to the daily wage employees.” 

It is important to note that Himachal Pradesh has become the first Congress-led state among the three to declare a holiday on the occasion of Ram Mandir’s inauguration. 

Several BJP-ruled states and BJD-ruled Odisha, as well as the central government, have declared a half-day or full-day holiday for all schools and offices to mark the event. So far, reportedly 16 states have made announcements to this effect. The list of these states/UT includes Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Odisha, Tripura, Rajasthan, Chandigarh, Gujarat, Assam, Uttarakhand, Puducherry, Delhi and now Himachal Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh has declared the whole day a public holiday, while others have announced a half-day holiday for offices and educational institutions. Several states have also announced dry day on 22 January.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

