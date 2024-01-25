Thursday, January 25, 2024
Odisha Congress distributes ‘wedding cards’ for BJD-BJP marriage, claims the 2 rivals are having ‘love affair’

In a protest organised by Odisha Pradesh Chhatra Congress, president Yashir Nawaz has invited everyone for the 'wedding ceremony' of BJD and BJP.

As general elections and state assembly elections approach in Odisha, the political scene is slowly heating up. The Congress, which has been largely left irrelevant in state politics, has found a new campaign method by claiming that the BJP and BJD are not in a political rivalry but are in a ‘secret coalition’ in the state.

In a protest organised by Odisha Pradesh Chhatra Congress, president Yashir Nawaz has invited everyone for the ‘wedding ceremony’ of BJD and BJP.

The Chhatra Congress has distributed traditional wedding cards announcing the ‘wedding ceremony’ of BJD and BJP, and has invited everyone to attend it and bless the bride and groom.

The ‘wedding ceremony’ has been organised at the Master Canteen square, Bhubaneswar.

Recently Odisha Congress in charge Dr Ajay Kumar welcomed former state minister Balabhadra Majhi and his supporters into the Congress Party. Majhi, a former BJD leader, joined the Congress in presence of PCC chief Sharat Patnaik, former minister Bhakta Das and other party leaders in Bhawanipatna.

It is notable here that since CM Naveen Patnaik maintains a non-confrontational stance with the central government and BJD usually supports the BJP in key central decisions in the parliament, the Congress has long been claiming that the 2 parties are not rivals and have been maintaining a ‘secret coalition’. The BJP is the largest opposition party in Odisha where the BJD has been enjoying a brute majority since the last 4 assembly elections.

