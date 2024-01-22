Pakistan joins left-liberals of India to whine against Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony

Pakistan suffered a meltdown on Monday after the conclusion of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya. In a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry of Pakistan, Islamabad condemned the construction and the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

🔊: PR NO. 2️⃣4️⃣/2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣4️⃣



Pakistan Condemns Consecration of the ‘Ram Temple’ on the Site of Demolished Babri Mosque



🔗⬇️https://t.co/s3zJmZMhzN pic.twitter.com/X5rYshPxDu — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) January 22, 2024

“The centuries-old mosque was demolished on 6 December 1992 by a mob of extremists. Deplorably, India’s superior judiciary not only acquitted the criminals responsible for this despicable act but also allowed the construction of a temple on the site of the demolished mosque,” reads the statement by a country where minorities, including Hindus and Christians, are subjected to unspeakable atrocities, often with their places of worship and idols attacked and destroyed.

The statement, which appears to be directed to inflame communal passions in India, attributed the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha to the “growing majoritarianism” in India. “These constitute an important facet of the ongoing efforts for social, economic and political marginalisation of the Indian Muslims,” the statement read.

“The Chief Ministers of two major Indian states, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, are on record as citing the Babri Mosque’s demolition or inauguration of the ‘Ram Temple’ as the first step towards reclaiming parts of Pakistan,” the statement further read.

However, celebrations swept across the length and breadth of India as jubilant people took to the streets chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans after PM Modi performed the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. The consecration ceremony in Ayodhya marks Lord Ram’s homecoming to his birthsite since 1528 AD when Mughal invaders violently usurped the Janmabhoomi site to build a mosque on the ruins of a preexisting temple to humiliate and demoralise the idol-worshipping native Indians.

Unsurprisingly, Pakistan’s stand converges with the position taken by the Indian Left, which has opposed the construction and consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir. Several leading left-leaning ideologues, including Arfa Khanum Sherwani, are ranting and raving about the Pran Pratishtha ceremony as Ram Lalla returns to his rightful abode.