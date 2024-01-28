In the first episode of Mann Ki Baat for the year 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on 28th January, marking the 109th episode of his radio show. Reflecting on the recent Republic Day celebrations and the completion of 75 years of the Constitution and the Supreme Court, PM Modi emphasised the significance of these milestones in strengthening India’s democracy.

The Prime Minister recalled the festivities surrounding the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, highlighting the unity and devotion that the event generated among millions of Indians. He connected the principles of Prabhu Ram’s rule to the foundation of the Indian Constitution, reiterating the theme of ‘Dev se Desh’ and ‘Ram se Rashtra’ mentioned during his address in Ayodhya on 22nd January.

“Lord Ram brought the whole country together”

PM Modi said, “Friends, the occasion of Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya seems to have bound around a common thread, crores of people of the country together. Everyone’s feelings are unanimous, and everyone’s devotion is in unison. Ram is in everyone’s words, Ram is in everyone’s heart. During this period, many people of the country sang Ram Bhajans dedicating them at the feet of Shri Ram. On the evening of the 22nd of January, the entire country lit Ram Jyoti and celebrated Diwali. During this time, the country saw the power of togetherness, which is also a major basis for our resolves of a developed India.”

Prime Minister added, “I had requested the people of the country to run a cleanliness campaign from Makar Sankranti to the 22nd of January. I felt good that lakhs of people joined with devotion and cleaned religious places in their area. Many people have sent me pictures and videos related to this – this sentiment should not diminish, and this campaign should not stop. This power of collectivity will take our country to new heights of success.”

The Republic Day Parade of 2024

The Republic Day parade on January 26 drew particular attention, with PM Modi expressing pride in the significant representation of the Women Power. He lauded the remarkable coordination and achievements of women contingents from Central Security Forces and Delhi Police, underlining the crucial role women play in various fields, including defence.

Highlighting the achievements of female athletes, PM Modi applauded the 13 women honoured with the Arjuna Award during the recent ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan. He underscored the resilience of these athletes who overcame physical and economic challenges to bring glory to the nation.

PM Modi also shed light on the remarkable contributions of women in self-help groups, exemplifying the growing impact of women-led development in the country. He shared inspiring stories of women producing bio-fertilisers and pesticides, demonstrating the transformative power of collective efforts.

People’s Padma Awards

Turning his attention to the recently announced Padma Awards, PM Modi celebrated the accomplishments of individuals making a difference at the grassroots level. He highlighted the diverse range of contributions, from providing ambulance services to promoting nature conservation and preventing drug addiction. The Prime Minister acknowledged the changing dynamics of the Padma Awards system, now becoming the People’s Padma, with an increase in nominations indicating growing respect for the awards.

PM Modi said, “A lot of curiosity across the country to know about the life journey of these inspiring people has been noticed. Away from media headlines, away from the front pages of newspapers, these people have been engaged in social service without any limelight. We have hardly seen or heard anything about these people earlier, but now I am happy that after the announcement of the Padma Awards, people such as these are being discussed everywhere; people are eager to know more and more about them.”

PM Modi added, “Most of these Padma Award recipients are doing unique work in their respective fields. Like, somebody is providing an ambulance service, while another is arranging a roof over the head for the destitute. Some are engaged in nature conservation efforts by planting thousands of trees. There is also one, who has worked for the conservation of more than 650 varieties of rice. There is one as well who is spreading awareness in society for the prevention of drug and alcohol addiction. Many people are engaged in connecting people with Self Help Groups, especially the Nari Shakti campaign. Countrymen are also very happy about the fact that 30 of those who received the honour are women. These women are taking the society and the country forward through their work at the grassroots level.”

PM Modi also discussed Organ Donation

In a significant announcement, PM Modi addressed the importance of organ donation, praising the families who honoured the last wishes of their loved ones. He commended organisations working towards organ donation awareness and registration, noting the positive impact on saving lives.

He said, “In recent years, there have been more than a thousand people in the country who donated their organs after their death. This decision is not easy, but this decision is a saver of multiple lives. I would also appreciate those families who respected the last wishes of their near and dear ones. Today, many organisations in the country are also making very inspiring efforts in this direction. Some organisations are making people aware of organ donation, some organisations are helping in registering the people willing to donate organs. Due to such efforts, a positive environment is being created in the country towards organ donation and people’s lives are also being saved.”

Standardisation and Codification of Data by AYUSH

PM Modi shared a groundbreaking achievement in the field of traditional medicine, announcing the codification of data and terminology related to Ayurveda, Siddha, and Unani medicine. The collaboration with the World Health Organisation is expected to standardise medical practices, enabling better understanding and research.

He said, “I am happy to share that the Ministry of AYUSH has categorized the data and terminology related to Ayurveda, Siddha and Unani medicine, with the help of the World Health Organisation as well. Through the efforts of both, the terminology related to disease and treatment in Ayurveda, Unani and Siddha medicine has been codified. With the help of this coding, all doctors will now write the same language on their prescriptions or slips. One advantage of this would be that if you go to another doctor with that slip, the doctor will get complete information about it from just that slip. That slip will help one in knowing one’s illness, treatment, what medicines one has been taking, for how long the treatment has been going on, and what things one is allergic to. Another benefit of this will accrue to those people, who are associated with research work. Scientists from other countries will also get complete information about the disease, medicines and their effects.”

Recognising the contributions of individuals in preserving traditional medicine, PM Modi mentioned Padma Awardees Yanung Jamoh Lego and Vaidyaraj Hemchand Manjhi, showcasing their role in preserving Ayurveda and herbal medicine.

A decade of Mann Ki Baat and the power of Radio

The Prime Minister expressed joy in the decade-long connection with the citizens through ‘Mann Ki Baat’ and highlighted the power of radio in connecting the nation. He shared a unique initiative from Chhattisgarh, ‘Hamar Hathi – Hamar Goth,’ illustrating how radio can play a vital role in disseminating information about the movement of elephant herds, contributing to their conservation.

National Voters Day

As the nation observed National Voters Day on January 25, PM Modi commended the efforts of the Election Commission in ensuring democratic values. He encouraged first-time voters to register online and emphasised the transformative potential of every vote.

PM Modi said, “My dear countrymen, on this very 25th of January we all have celebrated National Voters Day. This is an important day for our glorious democratic traditions. Today there are approximately 96 crore voters in the country. Do you know how big this figure is? This is almost three times more than the total population of America. This is about one and a half times more than the total population of the entire Europe. “

Narendra Modi further said, “If we refer to polling stations, their number in the country today is around 10.5 lakh. To enable every citizen of India to exercise their democratic rights, our Election Commission sets up polling booths even at places where there is only one voter. I would like to commend the Election Commission, which has made relentless efforts to strengthen democratic values in the country.”

He added, “Friends, today it is a matter of enthusiasm for the country that while the voting percentage is decreasing in many countries of the world, the voting percentage in India is increasing. In 1951-52, when elections were held for the first time in the country, only about 45 per cent of the voters cast their votes. Today this figure has increased significantly. Not only has the number of voters increased in the country, but turnout has also increased. The government has also made amendments to the law so that our young voters can get more registration opportunities. I am also happy to notice that many efforts are being made at the community level to increase awareness among voters. At some places, people go door to door and tell voters about voting.”

Remembering Lala Lajpat Rai and Field Marshal KM Cariappa

On the occasion of Lala Lajpat Rai’s birth anniversary, PM Modi paid tribute to the freedom fighter and visionary leader who played a crucial role in India’s economic development. He also remembered Field Marshal KM Cariappa for his bravery and contributions to strengthening the Indian army.

The Prime Minister concluded Mann Ki Baat by highlighting India’s progress in sports, mentioning recent events like the Khelo India Youth Games and the Beach Games in Diu. He encouraged the youth to actively participate in sports, stressing its positive impact on the nation’s sporting prowess.

PM Modi shared the success of the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ initiative, now in its 7th edition, aimed at alleviating exam-related stress among students. He noted the increasing participation, with over 2.25 crore students registering this year, demonstrating the program’s growing impact on education-related discussions. As PM Modi concluded the episode, he expressed his anticipation for the continued progress of the country through collective and individual efforts, promising to return with more insights in February.