Dreadful story of a 'Postman' who sacrificed his life for Ram Mandir movement

In the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the idol of Ram Lalla will be installed within the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on 22nd January 2024. The entire nation will be in the festive spirit of Diwali on this particular occasion. Since the last week of December 2023, the OpIndia team has been stationed in Ayodhya. In the series of field reports, we desire to inform readers not only about the forgotten places that are related to Lord Ram but also about the unsung sacrifices of Hindus.

Several karsevaks sacrificed their lives during the Ram Janmabhoomi Movement. Ramesh Chandra Mishra, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda district, is one of those martyrs. OpIndia visited Ramesh Chandra’s home to learn about the current situation of his family and his home. Mishra’s family during the visit remembered the incidents that occurred during the Ram Mandir movement.

He sacrificed his life, but kept his devotion alive

Ramesh Chandra Mishra was born in the Tikri region of Gonda district. Barisalpur, his village, is around 15 kilometres from Ayodhya. When we arrived at his house, it was closed. Outside the home, a Shivalinga is placed, and Lord Krishna images are carved into the skylights. Vedic symbols such as Om and Swastika were visible on the house’s walls.

We discussed his family with the villagers. According to villagers, after Ramesh Mishra’s sacrifice, his family left Barisalpur and relocated to Ayodhya. We discovered that the name Ramesh Mishra, who gave his life to Ram Janmabhoomi three decades ago, is still fresh in the thoughts of the Gonda villagers.

Image of Lord Rama on one of Mishra’s home wall

BJP honored by placing a hoarding in name of Mishra

We discovered a memorial honouring Ramesh Chandra Mishra on the connection road linking Bhogchand and Tikri as we left the village. This gate was installed by BJP MLA Ramapati Shastri with a prayer that people’s journeys would be pleasant and safe.

The names and pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Gonda’s local MP Kirtivardhan Singh are embossed on this gate. This gate has been named the ‘Late Shri Ramesh Chandra Mishra Memorial Gate’. According to the family members of Ramesh Mishra, this gate was installed about 3-4 months ago.

The family shifted close to the Ram Janmabhoomi

Ramesh Chandra Mishra’s family has now relocated to Ayodhya, just three kilometres from Ramjanmabhoomi. However, they continue to make trips to the village. Ramesh Chandra Mishra has four sons. His wife, Sushila Devi is no longer alive. Ramesh Chandra’s son today supports the family by farming in addition to working for the government and in the private sector.

Prabhakar Mishra, Ramesh Mishra’s son, told OpIndia that his mother was mentally shattered when his father died. However, after witnessing the expressions on her children’s faces, she mustered the confidence to survive. Sushila Devi died approximately 8 years ago.

Was employed in a government job

Diwakar Nath Mishra, another son of Ramesh Chandra Mishra, told OpIndia in great detail about the October 30, 1990 incident. He said that kar sevaks from Delhi, Punjab, and many other states had gathered in his village Barisalpur. They all wanted to reach Ayodhya at any cost, but the police force was catching them on the way.

He stated that the people had made preparations for his lodging and food, among other things. Ramesh Chandra used to be a postman in the postal service. He was familiar with many of the village’s back roads that the cops were unaware of. Ramesh Mishra organized a march to Ramjanmabhoomi with the help of karsevaks from his village and adjacent areas.

Sacrifices near Ram Janmabhoomi

Diwakar Nath Mishra told us that his father had left the house after telling everyone. He reached Ayodhya City by taking various routes, avoiding the policemen deployed on the road. Bullets were also fired on the orders of the then Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav. These bullets hit Ramesh Chandra in his stomach and he lost his life. His body was kept in Shri Ram Hospital in Ayodhya.

When Diwakar Mishra’s father, Ramesh Chandra Mishra, did not return home, his family members began looking for him. The following group was questioned, and it was eventually learned that Ramesh Chandra Mishra had been martyred. According to reports, he was killed by gunfire within a short distance from Ram Janmabhoomi. The bullet had penetrated and went through his stomach.

Not allowed to perform final rites as per Sanatan tradition

Ramesh Mishra’s son Diwakar also told us that he headed for Ayodhya with his mother, but the police stationed on the city’s border refused them entry. Some individuals were ultimately allowed to enter Ayodhya after much screaming and pleading. He arrived at Shri Ram Hospital. Many dead bodies were kept there, including Ramesh Chandra’s lifeless body, which was lying in a corner.

When Sushila Devi set out for the village with her son, bearing her husband’s lifeless bones, she was halted again at the Ayodhya border. Diwakar Mishra would have been roughly 20 years old at the time. He went on to say that he and his mother kept appealing to the police to let them move the body back to the village. This plea, however, did not affect the deployed cops.

Diwakar said, “A police officer threatened my mother and said that either burn the body here and now, otherwise they will snatch it and throw it in the river.” Ramesh’s family members appealed to the Vedic tradition that cremation should not take place at night, but the policemen ignored them. Ultimately, Ramesh Chandra’s widow and his son accepted defeat and took the body to the nearby crematorium as per the instructions of the administration.

The police force continued to accompany the dead body even while it was being taken away. Ultimately, contrary to the Sanatan tradition, Ramesh Chandra Mishra was cremated in the crematorium of Ayodhya at midnight without completing the procedures like washing etc. Diwakar Mishra became emotional while talking to us. He stated that he could comprehend what his mother, who was present at the moment, was going through.

Ramesh Chandra Mishra’s sons are disappointed that he has been forgotten during the last three decades. Diwakar sighed, “There is no one who can help us.” The family was overjoyed with the establishment of the Ram temple because it fulfilled their father’s final wish. However, their family hopes that the government would also build a memorial to honor the sacrifice of their ffather in Ayodhya, which will encourage future Ram devotees to make the ultimate sacrifice for the religion.