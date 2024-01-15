Noting that he had been invited for the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ at Ram Temple in Ayodhya with the blessings of the people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said it is natural to remember Mata Shabri when thinking of Lord Ram and that the BJP-led government was laying thrust on the welfare of tribal brothers and sisters.

Speaking at an event in which he released the first instalment to one lakh beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana under Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN), the Prime Minister said the government schemes should reach the most backward tribal brothers and sisters.

“This is the objective of PM Janman Maha Abhiyan. The government is putting all its efforts into ensuring that every scheme of the government reaches them. Now none of my extremely backward brothers and sisters will be left out of the benefits of the government scheme,” he said.

The Prime Minister spoke of the festivals of Uttarayan, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, and Bihu being celebrated in various parts of the country. He also referred to ‘Pran Pratishtha’ at Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

“There is a festive atmosphere in the country at this time. Uttarayan, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Bihu…On one hand, when Diwali is being celebrated in Ayodhya, on the other hand, one lakh of my extremely backward tribal brothers and sisters, who are members of my family are celebrating Diwali at their homes, this in itself is a great happiness for me. Today money is being transferred to their bank accounts for a pucca house. I congratulate all these families and wish them a very happy Makar Sankranti,” he said.

“After a few days, on January 22, Lord Ram will also give us darshan in his grand temple and I am fortunate that I have been invited to the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony at Ram temple in Ayodhya. I have also started an 11-day special ‘anushthan’ ahead of the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony,” he added.

The Prime Minister said the story of Lord Ram is not possible without Mata Shabri.

He said when Lord Ram left Ayodhya on ‘vanvas’, he left as a prince but he emerged before people as Maryada Purshottam and referred to his meetings with Mata Shabri, Kevat and Nishadraj.

“The story of governance today is not possible without the welfare of the poor, deprived and tribal brothers and sisters. We are working with this thinking. We devoted 10 years to the welfare of the poor and got 4 crore houses constructed for the poor. Those who were never cared for, today Modi cares for them, worships them,” he said.

According to the story of Ramayana, Shabari would pluck berries for Lord Rama. She would pluck one, taste it and, if it was sweet, she would put it in her basket, discarding the bitter ones. She intended to give the good berries to Rama. She didn’t know that offerings must not be tasted. Once Lord Rama arrived at Shabari’s ashram, she offered the fruits to him which Lord Rama ate.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said last week that he will commence a special 11-day ‘anushthan’ (ritual) on January 22, the day of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the idol of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya’s Ram Temple.

PM-JANMAN was launched for the socio-economic welfare of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) on November 15 last year on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas.

PM Modi participated in the event through video conferencing and interacted with PM-JANMAN beneficiaries on the occasion.

PM-JANMAN, with a budget of approximately Rs 24,000 crore, focuses on 11 critical interventions through nine ministries and is aimed at improving the socio-economic conditions of the PVTGs by saturating PVTG households and habitations with basic facilities such as safe housing, clean drinking water and sanitation, improved access to education, health and nutrition, electricity, road and telecom connectivity, and sustainable livelihood opportunities.

