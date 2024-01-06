Saturday, January 6, 2024
Ramotsav 2024: Yogi’s vision turns Awadh’s rural charm into a tourist magnet, Heritage Village Themed Home Stay Scheme near Ayodhya to be expanded

OpIndia Staff
In line with the Yogi Adityanath government’s vision, Ayodhya is emerging as a prominent global destination for both tourism and spirituality. The Yogi Government’s Heritage Village Themed Home Stay Scheme aims to introduce guests from around the world to the rich tapestry of Awadhi culture within a rural setting. Visitors will have the chance to immerse themselves in the renowned hospitality, lifestyle, and cuisine of the region.

This initiative weaves together the elements of a rural atmosphere and modern residential amenities. From wood-flame-baked roti (chulhe ki roti) to leisurely bullock cart rides, the scheme provides a journey that connects with the serene traditions of the past while offering the conveniences of present-day living. The blend of these elements contributes to an enriched and expansive encounter with Awadhi culture.

In urban areas, children often miss out on experiencing their heritage, but the allure of encountering a rural environment remains strong. Addressing this, the Yogi Government has conceived the Heritage Village Themed Home Stay Scheme.

Remarkably effective, this initiative introduces children to unique experiences such as enjoying roti baked over a low flame of wood and coal – a delightful surprise for those raised in modern environments. Beyond nutritional benefits, the scheme offers a bullock cart ride, satisfying curiosity.

Preserving the natural environment and promoting rural tourism, this initiative showcases village culture with its mud houses, offering the present generation a unique opportunity for cultural awareness. Embracing both modern and traditional aspects, the scheme not only features in-demand recipes but also serves the authentic taste of local flavours in the cuisine.

Daulatpur will become the medium to give a new identity to Ayodhya

This scheme of the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department is being developed by the Ayodhya Development Authority near Samada Bird Sanctuary in Daulatpur on Rae Bareli Road, close to Kola Moiya Kapurpur in Sohawal Tehsil, approximately 12-15 km from Ayodhya.

This upcoming project aims to immerse visitors in village culture, offering a glimpse into rural life within charming mud houses. The allure of the rustic environment is expected to captivate tourists visiting Ayodhya. The ongoing renovations of houses cater to the preferences and needs of discerning travellers.

Currently, Abhinav Srivastava’s property has been transformed into a ‘Mud House’, featuring displays of natural elements. Guests can relish a unique dining experience under the shade of mango trees. The rental for a day is Rs 9,500, inclusive of two rooms, a lawn, sports facilities, and bathing arrangements for children in tube wells.

Ayodhya Development Authority identifies 18 other properties

Ayodhya Development Authority advisor Rakesh Singh said that these facilities have started on a property in Daulatpur. The influx of tourists to Ayodhya has witnessed a rapid rise. In addition to exploring prominent temples like Ram Mandir and Hanumangarhi, visitors from both the country and around the globe express a keen interest in bringing their children to experience the rural environment and gain awareness.

Expanding on this initiative, 18 other properties have been identified for further development. The district administration is actively providing comprehensive support to foster activities that promote rural tourism in these locations.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

