As the Vedic rituals ahead of the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ (consecration) of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir have entered their fifth day on 20th January, the ‘Garbh Griha’ (sanctum santorum) will be washed with the holy water of Saryu River. In the Garbh Griha, the idol of Ram Lalla was installed on Thursday. Following this, the ‘Vaastu shanti’ and ‘Annadhivas’ (food abode) rituals will be performed. Moreover, ‘Sharkaradhivas’ (sweets abode) and ‘Phaladhivas’ (fruit abode) will be performed in the morning; and the evening will witness ‘Pushpadhivas’ (flower abode).

As per Vedic rites, ‘Vaastu shanti’ is performed to obtain peace from the elements of sky, water, earth, fire, and air, all of which are significant in the Vaastu shastra. The Vaastu Shanti is performed to eradicate any negativities that may linger in the new abode even after the Vaastu puja was performed on 18th January.

On 21st January, the temple will close for ‘darshan’ as the ‘Madhyadhivas’ ritual of Ram Lalla will be conducted. The child form of Lord Ram will be bathed with 125 urns, followed by the ‘Shayadhivas’ ritual.

Speaking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 11-day ‘anushthan’ before ‘Pran Pratishtha’, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Chief Priest Acharya Satyendra Das said, “The person who does ‘anushthan’ has to sleep on the floor, does not speak lies, chants mantras like ‘Gayatri mantra’, has to eat on a leaf and follow ‘Brahmacharya’…”

According to an X post by Shri Ram Mandir Teertha Kshetra, “Generally, there are Seven Adhivasas in Prana Pratistha ceremony, and a minimum of three Adhivasas are in practice. There will be 121 Acharyas conducting the rituals. Shri Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid Ji will be overseeing, coordinating, anchoring, and directing all the proceedings of the Anushthan, and the principal Acharya will be Shri Lakshmikant Dixit of Kashi.”

Details of Prana Pratishtha and Related Events:



1. Event Date and Venue: The auspicious Prana Pratishtha yoga of the Deity of Bhagwan Shri Ram Lalla arrives on the approaching Paush Shukla Kurma Dwadashi, Vikram Samvat 2080, i.e., Monday, the 22nd of January 2024.



On Friday, the holy fire was lit, followed by the establishment of ‘Navagraha’ and a ‘Havan’. The ongoing week-long ceremonies, which began on Tuesday (16 January), will culminate in the grand event on the 22nd of January. Following that, the temple will be open to the public for ‘darshan’ from the next day (23rd January).

Govind Dev Giri, a member of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, stated on Friday that the ‘Netronmelan’ (unveiling of Ram Lalla’s statue) will take place by adding honey to a gold bar.

As reported earlier, the photographs of the idol of Lord Ram installed in the Garbhagriha of Ram Mandir surfaced on 19th January which exhibit its delicate and complex structures. The Ram Lalla idol was installed on the marble mandapa in the sanctum sanctorum on 18th January, ahead of the consecration ceremony on 22nd January. The first photo of the deity which was covered with a white veil was revealed during the placement ceremony on 18th January.