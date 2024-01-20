Saturday, January 20, 2024
HomeNews ReportsRamotsav day 5 rituals: ‘Annadhivas’ to be performed after washing Garbh Griha with Saryu...
News Reports
Updated:

Ramotsav day 5 rituals: ‘Annadhivas’ to be performed after washing Garbh Griha with Saryu water

‘Sharkaradhivas’ (sweets abode) and ‘Phaladhivas’ (fruit abode) will be performed in the morning; and the evening will witness ‘Pushpadhivas’ (flower abode).

OpIndia Staff
‘Annadhivas’ to begin after washing Garbh Griha with Saryu water on fifth day of the week long Vedic rituals (Image Source: File)
16

As the Vedic rituals ahead of the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ (consecration) of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir have entered their fifth day on 20th January, the ‘Garbh Griha’ (sanctum santorum) will be washed with the holy water of Saryu River. In the Garbh Griha, the idol of Ram Lalla was installed on Thursday. Following this, the ‘Vaastu shanti’ and ‘Annadhivas’ (food abode) rituals will be performed. Moreover, ‘Sharkaradhivas’ (sweets abode) and ‘Phaladhivas’ (fruit abode) will be performed in the morning; and the evening will witness ‘Pushpadhivas’ (flower abode).

As per Vedic rites, ‘Vaastu shanti’ is performed to obtain peace from the elements of sky, water, earth, fire, and air, all of which are significant in the Vaastu shastra. The Vaastu Shanti is performed to eradicate any negativities that may linger in the new abode even after the Vaastu puja was performed on 18th January.

On 21st January, the temple will close for ‘darshan’ as the ‘Madhyadhivas’ ritual of Ram Lalla will be conducted. The child form of Lord Ram will be bathed with 125 urns, followed by the ‘Shayadhivas’ ritual.

Speaking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 11-day ‘anushthan’ before ‘Pran Pratishtha’, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Chief Priest Acharya Satyendra Das said, “The person who does ‘anushthan’ has to sleep on the floor, does not speak lies, chants mantras like ‘Gayatri mantra’, has to eat on a leaf and follow ‘Brahmacharya’…”

According to an X post by Shri Ram Mandir Teertha Kshetra, “Generally, there are Seven Adhivasas in Prana Pratistha ceremony, and a minimum of three Adhivasas are in practice. There will be 121 Acharyas conducting the rituals. Shri Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid Ji will be overseeing, coordinating, anchoring, and directing all the proceedings of the Anushthan, and the principal Acharya will be Shri Lakshmikant Dixit of Kashi.”

On Friday, the holy fire was lit, followed by the establishment of ‘Navagraha’ and a ‘Havan’. The ongoing week-long ceremonies, which began on Tuesday (16 January), will culminate in the grand event on the 22nd of January. Following that, the temple will be open to the public for ‘darshan’ from the next day (23rd January).

Govind Dev Giri, a member of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, stated on Friday that the ‘Netronmelan’ (unveiling of Ram Lalla’s statue) will take place by adding honey to a gold bar.

As reported earlier, the photographs of the idol of Lord Ram installed in the Garbhagriha of Ram Mandir surfaced on 19th January which exhibit its delicate and complex structures. The Ram Lalla idol was installed on the marble mandapa in the sanctum sanctorum on 18th January, ahead of the consecration ceremony on 22nd January. The first photo of the deity which was covered with a white veil was revealed during the placement ceremony on 18th January.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsRam Mandir Pran Pratishtha
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
38,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com