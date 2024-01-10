On Tuesday (9th January), Savita Kanswal, who made history as the first woman in India to conquer both Mount Everest and Mount Makalu within a remarkable 16-day span, was posthumously awarded the Tenzin Norgay National Adventure Award 2022 for her outstanding achievements. During the ceremony, Radheshyam Kanswal, the father of Savita Kanswal, was in attendance to accept the award, which was presented to him by President Droupadi Murmu. Savita Kanswal tragically lost her life while attempting to summit a peak in the Uttarkashi district. She died in an avalanche at Draupadi Ka Danda on 4th October 2023.

While receiving the award, her family members, including both her father and mother, were present. Tears welled up in their eyes, and a wave of emotion swept through everyone at the ceremony. Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur also shared a video on his social media handle, capturing the poignant moment.

He wrote, “Heartwarming Moment of the Day A deeply emotional and pride-filled moment as Shri Radhe Shyam Kanswal ji accepts the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award 2022 in Land Adventure on behalf of his late daughter, Savita Kanswal. Savita became the 1st Indian woman to scale Mt. Everest and Mt. Makalu in 16 days. With a decade-long career in mountaineering, she exhibited immense courage, determination, and endurance and displayed valour in the line of duty. I salute her invaluable contribution.”

Who was Savita Kanswal?

Savita Kanswal, a mountaineer hailing from the village of Lawnthru in the Bhatwadi block of Uttarkashi district, experienced a childhood marked by financial limitations. Raised by her parents, Radheshyam and Kamleshwari, who sustained the family through agriculture, Savita pursued her education in a government school.

Having harboured a passion for adventure sports since her early years, Savita Kanswal initiated NCC training at the tender age of 11 during her school days. In 2013, she undertook a foundational mountaineering course at the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering in Uttarkashi.

In 2016, she successfully concluded the Advanced Mountaineering course, followed by additional accomplishments, including a mountaineering instructor course and Advanced Search and Rescue courses. Commencing her role as a trainer at the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM) in 2018, she exhibited diligence and passion.

Savita Kanswal’s unwavering dedication culminated in the triumphant ascent of Mount Everest on 12th May 2022. Within 16 days, on 28th May 2022, she conquered Mount Makalu. Notably, she became the second female mountaineer in the nation to proudly unfurl the tricolour on the summit of Mount Lhotse.

On 4th October, tragedy struck the Uttarkashi district in Uttarakhand. This unfortunate incident occurred at the very peak that a team of 40 had set out to conquer. Some individuals lost their lives, while others were fortunate enough to be rescued. Among those who succumbed to the calamity was the courageous mountaineer and trainer, Savita Kanswal, a native of Uttarkashi who served as the team’s instructor. She was awarded the Tenzin Norgay National Adventure Award 2022 posthumously.