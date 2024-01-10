Wednesday, January 10, 2024
HomeNews ReportsRecord-setter mountaineer Savita Kanswal, who died in Uttarkashi avalanche, awarded the Tenzin Norgay National...
News ReportsSpecials
Updated:

Record-setter mountaineer Savita Kanswal, who died in Uttarkashi avalanche, awarded the Tenzin Norgay National Adventure Award posthumously

Savita Kanswal was part of the mountaineering team which was hit by an avalanche in Uttarakhand on 4 October 2022, 27 persons including Savita died in the incident

OpIndia Staff
Savita Kanswal with her parents
Savita Kanswal with her parents. Image Source: Voice of Rural India
0

On Tuesday (9th January), Savita Kanswal, who made history as the first woman in India to conquer both Mount Everest and Mount Makalu within a remarkable 16-day span, was posthumously awarded the Tenzin Norgay National Adventure Award 2022 for her outstanding achievements. During the ceremony, Radheshyam Kanswal, the father of Savita Kanswal, was in attendance to accept the award, which was presented to him by President Droupadi Murmu. Savita Kanswal tragically lost her life while attempting to summit a peak in the Uttarkashi district. She died in an avalanche at Draupadi Ka Danda on 4th October 2023.

While receiving the award, her family members, including both her father and mother, were present. Tears welled up in their eyes, and a wave of emotion swept through everyone at the ceremony. Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur also shared a video on his social media handle, capturing the poignant moment.

He wrote, “Heartwarming Moment of the Day A deeply emotional and pride-filled moment as Shri Radhe Shyam Kanswal ji accepts the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award 2022 in Land Adventure on behalf of his late daughter, Savita Kanswal. Savita became the 1st Indian woman to scale Mt. Everest and Mt. Makalu in 16 days. With a decade-long career in mountaineering, she exhibited immense courage, determination, and endurance and displayed valour in the line of duty. I salute her invaluable contribution.”

Who was Savita Kanswal?

Savita Kanswal, a mountaineer hailing from the village of Lawnthru in the Bhatwadi block of Uttarkashi district, experienced a childhood marked by financial limitations. Raised by her parents, Radheshyam and Kamleshwari, who sustained the family through agriculture, Savita pursued her education in a government school.

Having harboured a passion for adventure sports since her early years, Savita Kanswal initiated NCC training at the tender age of 11 during her school days. In 2013, she undertook a foundational mountaineering course at the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering in Uttarkashi.

In 2016, she successfully concluded the Advanced Mountaineering course, followed by additional accomplishments, including a mountaineering instructor course and Advanced Search and Rescue courses. Commencing her role as a trainer at the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM) in 2018, she exhibited diligence and passion.

Savita Kanswal’s unwavering dedication culminated in the triumphant ascent of Mount Everest on 12th May 2022. Within 16 days, on 28th May 2022, she conquered Mount Makalu. Notably, she became the second female mountaineer in the nation to proudly unfurl the tricolour on the summit of Mount Lhotse.

On 4th October, tragedy struck the Uttarkashi district in Uttarakhand. This unfortunate incident occurred at the very peak that a team of 40 had set out to conquer. Some individuals lost their lives, while others were fortunate enough to be rescued. Among those who succumbed to the calamity was the courageous mountaineer and trainer, Savita Kanswal, a native of Uttarkashi who served as the team’s instructor. She was awarded the Tenzin Norgay National Adventure Award 2022 posthumously.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Kerala hand-chopping case: PFI member, the prime accused of chopping professor TJ Joseph’s hand over blasphemy accusations, arrested after 13 years

OpIndia Staff -

‘To protect constitution and peace, firing ordered on Karsevaks’: SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya justifies Mulayam Singh Yadav govt’s 1990 “shoot at sight” order

OpIndia Staff -

Thousands of farmers in Germany are blocking major highways with trucks and tractors: Know why they are out on the streets and what they...

Paurush Gupta -

Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Adhir Chowdhury reject invitation to Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, Congress calls it ‘BJP-RSS event’

OpIndia Staff -

Manipur Govt declines permission to Congress to start ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ in Imphal’s Palace Compound, alternate venue to be chosen

OpIndia Staff -

‘Prima Facie Defamatory, add disclaimer’: Delhi HC orders YouTuber Shyam Meera Singh to take down video on Gurmeet Ram Rahim

OpIndia Staff -

Maharashtra: School ‘dropout’ Shoaib Shaikh kills Sikh girlfriend, who was manager at a private bank, after 3 months of relationship

OpIndia Staff -

‘Mother cannot be guardian to minor children, widows cannot sell property’: How Sharia Law is stalling Godrej’s Rs 227 cr land deal in Nagpur

Gopal Tiwari -

‘India Out’ campaign in Maldives, supported by current president, was from last year when “IT cell” had no interest in Maldives

Pragya Bakshi Sharma -

‘Ram Lalla Hum Aayenge, Mandir Wahin Banaenge’: Man who coined the famous slogan invited to the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
38,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com