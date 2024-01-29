Monday, January 29, 2024
Society resident in Greater Noida assaulted by security guards and bouncers, three guards arrested: Here’s what happened

A video of the incident has gone viral over social media in which the resident can be seen being slapped and beaten around by a security guard and bouncers.

OpIndia Staff
Society residents in Greater Noida assaulted by security guards and bouncers, three guards arrested; Here's what happened
Image- Aaj Tak
In a bizarre incident, a resident from a society in Greater Noida was brutally assaulted by a security guard on Sunday (28th January). The victim complained about the incident to the police after which three security guards working in the society were arrested.

The video of the incident is going viral over social media in which the resident can be seen being slapped and beaten by a security guard and bouncer. As per the reports, the incident is said to have happened in the Amrapali Lazer Park Society in Greater Noida. The incident happened when the security guard was engaged in a verbal fight with a delivery boy on the 28th of January night.

One of the residents identified as Avnish Kumar reached the spot and tried to resolve the matter. However, the security guards began assaulting Kumar. Other residents of the society also then reached the spot and tried to resolve the matter. But they were also beaten.

A resident of the society who witnessed the incident claimed that around 20-25 security guards were beating the delivery person. However, Avnish Kumar and one other person were also beaten as they tried to resolve the ongoing fight. As per the witness, the fight is said to have begun over inappropriate security management.

The police, meanwhile, said that the fight began over the entry of a delivery person in the society. “Three security guards have been arrested so far. Further investigations are underway,” the police said.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

