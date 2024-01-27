Saturday, January 27, 2024
HomeWorldSharia-ruled Saudi Arabia marks historic shift: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman allows liquor sale...
Editor's picksNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

Sharia-ruled Saudi Arabia marks historic shift: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman allows liquor sale in the kingdom after 72-year ban

Saudi administration has taken this unprecedented step as part of a broader vision to diversify the economy and reduce dependency on oil.

OpIndia Staff
Saudi Arabia resumes liuor sale
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (Photo Credits: AFP)
8

Saudi Arabia, under the leadership of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, has permitted the sale of liquor for the first time in 72 years. This historic decision, effective from 22nd January 2024, reflects a paradigm shift in the country’s approach, marking a departure from the strict Islamic laws that have governed the nation for decades.

The Saudi administration has taken this unprecedented step as part of a broader vision to diversify the economy and reduce dependency on oil. The decision aligns with the ambitious “Vision 2030” initiative, a multifaceted plan to modernise and liberalise various aspects of Saudi society. The move is crucial in adapting to changing global circumstances, where the oil demand is expected to decrease with the rising popularity of electric vehicles.

The historic moment was marked with the opening of the first liquor store in Riyadh’s Diplomatic Quarter, available exclusively to non-Muslim foreign diplomats. The store, operational from 22nd January, introduces a meticulous system wherein customers must register through a mobile app, obtain clearance codes from the Foreign Ministry, and adhere to monthly quotas on purchases.

Saudi Arabia, governed by Sharia law, has strictly prohibited the sale and consumption of alcohol in the Kingdom since 1952. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s recent decisions, such as allowing women to drive, opening cinema halls, permitting music concerts, and now introducing alcohol sales, underscore his commitment to a progressive and open-minded approach to the kingdom.

This move comes as a response to the clandestine trade of alcohol in the country. Previously, diplomatic pouches were utilised to import limited quantities of alcohol for consumption within embassy grounds. However, the new regulations aim to curb the illicit trade of alcohol, introducing a centralised monitoring system and enforcing monthly quotas on diplomatic missions.

While the decision marks a significant departure from traditional norms, it reflects the pragmatic approach of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who seeks to align Saudi Arabia with global trends and promote a more inclusive and diverse society. As Saudi Arabia adapts to the changing global landscape, the recent decision to allow liquor sales stands as a positive sign of the nation’s readiness to embrace progressive policies in its pursuit of economic diversification and societal development.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsIslam alcohol haram; Saudi arabia alcohol
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Baloch activists say Pakistan government’s ‘Death’ squads have left Baloch mothers helpless

ANI -

United Nations Agency’s staff involved in 7th October terrorist attack on Israel: UNRWA terminates contracts of accused employees after Israel’s charge

OpIndia Staff -

Calcutta HC judge accuses another judge of acting for political party for staying probe in fake caste certificate case and tells CBI to ignore...

ANI -

‘Tera Ram bachane ayega kya?’: Mira Road violence intensifies as Hindus celebrating Pran Pratishtha attacked with stones; Hussain, Akhtar booked

Siddhi Somani -

Airbus partners with Tata Group to set up India’s first helicopter final assembly line in the private sector, to make H125 civilian helicopter

OpIndia Staff -

Nearby structures demolished but Lal Khan’s ‘Mazar’ near Ayodhya junction remained intact due to fear of ‘Jinn’, locals say the entire jungle grabbed in...

राहुल पाण्डेय -

Amid a new episode of political turmoil in Bihar, the Maha Gathbandhan govt likely to end and Nitish Kumar may return to NDA: Read...

Gopal Tiwari -

International Court of Justice asks Israel to prevent killings of Palestinian civilians in Gaza, refuses to order ceasefire

OpIndia Staff -

“Father said it was male-dominated job…”: India’s first female elephant-keeper after being named for Padma Shri

ANI -

Newly-opened restaurant in Amman named ‘October 7’, after the date when Hamas terrorists unleashed a brutal attack on Israel in 2023

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
39,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com