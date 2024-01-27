Saudi Arabia, under the leadership of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, has permitted the sale of liquor for the first time in 72 years. This historic decision, effective from 22nd January 2024, reflects a paradigm shift in the country’s approach, marking a departure from the strict Islamic laws that have governed the nation for decades.

The Saudi administration has taken this unprecedented step as part of a broader vision to diversify the economy and reduce dependency on oil. The decision aligns with the ambitious “Vision 2030” initiative, a multifaceted plan to modernise and liberalise various aspects of Saudi society. The move is crucial in adapting to changing global circumstances, where the oil demand is expected to decrease with the rising popularity of electric vehicles.

The historic moment was marked with the opening of the first liquor store in Riyadh’s Diplomatic Quarter, available exclusively to non-Muslim foreign diplomats. The store, operational from 22nd January, introduces a meticulous system wherein customers must register through a mobile app, obtain clearance codes from the Foreign Ministry, and adhere to monthly quotas on purchases.

Saudi Arabia, governed by Sharia law, has strictly prohibited the sale and consumption of alcohol in the Kingdom since 1952. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s recent decisions, such as allowing women to drive, opening cinema halls, permitting music concerts, and now introducing alcohol sales, underscore his commitment to a progressive and open-minded approach to the kingdom.

This move comes as a response to the clandestine trade of alcohol in the country. Previously, diplomatic pouches were utilised to import limited quantities of alcohol for consumption within embassy grounds. However, the new regulations aim to curb the illicit trade of alcohol, introducing a centralised monitoring system and enforcing monthly quotas on diplomatic missions.

While the decision marks a significant departure from traditional norms, it reflects the pragmatic approach of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who seeks to align Saudi Arabia with global trends and promote a more inclusive and diverse society. As Saudi Arabia adapts to the changing global landscape, the recent decision to allow liquor sales stands as a positive sign of the nation’s readiness to embrace progressive policies in its pursuit of economic diversification and societal development.