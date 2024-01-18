Thursday, January 18, 2024
Shri Ram Lalla’s idol arrives in Ram Mandir, to be installed in the garbha griha today

The idol of Shri Ram Lalla has been carved in black stone by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj and weights around 150-200 kg

OpIndia Staff
Shri Ram Lalla's idol in Ram Mandir (Source: ANI/X)
Shri Ram Lalla’s idol arrived in Ayodhya late on Wednesday evening (17th January) and was placed inside the sanctum sanctorum in the early hours of Thursday. A special puja was performed inside the sanctum sanctorum before the idol was brought inside with the help of a crane.

The idol is covered in a cloth. The idol of Shri Ram Lalla has been carved in black stone by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj and weights around 150-200 kg.

Arun Yogiraj from Mysore has used ‘Krishna Shila’ (black stone) from Karnataka to carve the Ram Lalla idol. Reportedly, Lord Ram has been depicted in the Bal Swaroop (five-year-old child).

Krishna Shila is found in the vicinity of Karkala, a small town in Karnataka, approximately 60 kilometers away from Mangalore. According to the officials, the most attractive and durable sculptures are made with Krishna Shila as it is one of the finest stones used for sculpting.

The idol reached the Ram Mandir with a procession that made a brief stop at the Hanumangarhi temple in Ayodhya. The idol will be placed inside the sanctum sanctorum today (18th January) as part of the second day of the week-long rituals leading to the Pran Pratishtha on 22nd January.

As per reports, a silver idol of Shri Ram Lalla did a round of the Ram Mandir premises on Wednesday evening garlanded with roses and marigolds. A kalash puja was also performed.

Two other idols were also sculpted for the grand consecration ceremony and now they will be placed in the temple at separate locations.

