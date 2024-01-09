On 9th January (local time), South Korea officially ended its age-old tradition of consuming dog meat. The National Assembly passed the bill in a rare display of political unity as it received overwhelming support to ban the trade and consumption of dog meat. The assembly passed the bill unanimously with a 208-0 vote and just two abstentions. The bill will come into force from 2027.

The bill outlaws the raising, butchering, distributing, and selling of dog meat in the country. Furthermore, anyone breaking the law after it comes into force will face severe penalties for violations. Reports suggest a provision of up to three years of prison or hefty fines, signaling the government’s firm stance against consuming dog meat.

The resolution against dog meat consumption in the country came after decades-old legal ambiguity and growing pressure at domestic level, as well as international pressure. The consumption of dog meat has been illegal in the country under the Food Sanitation Act since 1978. However, the practice continued in South Korea due to legal loopholes and cultural inertia. Events like the Seoul Olympics in 1988 and FIFA World Cup in 2002 brought the matter to the forefront and exposed Korea to global scrutiny, leading to a shift in public perception.

Reportedly, over 1,000 dog farms and numerous restaurants are engaged in the trade in South Korea. The actual number could be even higher, according to industry experts. Dog meat consumption was seen as a way to improve stamina in the humid Korean summer. The practice is, however, limited to the older generation and limited restaurants. The activists against the practice argued that the slaughter of the dogs was inhumane, but the breeders and traders argued otherwise. These establishments now have to register, plan for downsizing, and eventually cease operations in the next three years. Furthermore, the South Korean government will help them transition to alternative livelihoods.

First lady of South Korea, Kim Keon Hee, has been among the advocates of banning dog meat consumption in the country and played a crucial role in the legislative shift. Notably, President Yoon Suk Yeol himself owns six dogs. Under his leadership, the sentiment against dog meat consumption grew rapidly. Kim Keon Hee’s conversation with Jane Goodall and her vocal stand against the trade has influenced the bill to get passed in the Assembly. The support for the ban came from the fact that one out of every four households in South Korea owns a dog as a pet, a 16 percent jump from 2010 data as per government sources.

Initially, the initiative to ban dog meat consumption faced resistance from the industry stakeholders who feared loss of livelihood and freedom of choice. The rival political parties also resisted the bill. However, a political consensus emerged and the need to end the trade as a primary agenda was recognised unanimously.

South Korea is not the only country where dog meat is consumed as a delicacy. There are several Asian countries where the practice has continued despite the pressure. It is believed that South Korea’s move to ban the practice may create a ripple effect in the neighbouring countries. The overwhelming majority of Koreans appear to have no interest in consuming dog meat, which is visible, with a significant population supporting the ban.

Lee Sang-Kyung of Humane Society International Korea said, “This ban is a significant milestone in Korea’s journey towards better animal protection.” She added that the change in perception may bring awareness about dogs and other farm animals.