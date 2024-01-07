One lakh laddoos are being prepared in Andhra Pradesh for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Bhagwan Ram in Ayodhya. The ceremony is scheduled for 22nd January 2024. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, saints and devotees have been invited to the mega event. As per reports, ‘Srivari laddu’, a Prasadam that is offered to Bhagwan Venkateswara in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, is being prepared for the devotees of Bhagwan Ram for the auspicious day.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams are preparing the laddoos. TTD executive officer AV Dharm Reddy said in a statement on 6th January, “We have decided to distribute 1.25 lakh laddoos as a gesture of goodwill to devotees and VIPs attending the consecration ceremony.” Calling it a historic moment for all followers of Sanatan Dharma, he said, “TTD’s primary objective is to promote and propagate Hinduism, culture, and values, so we feel honoured to participate in the Ram Janmabhoomi Puja.”

Each laddoo will weigh around 25 grams. Typically, Tirupati laddoo weighs approximately 170 grams. The laddoos will be transported to Ayodhya via road and will reach the destination a day before the ceremony. The laddoos will have a shelf life of five days.

Furthermore, Tirupati Trust is waiting for a nod from the UP government to allocate land for the Bhagwan Venkateswara temple replica in Ayodhya. TTD plans to construct Balaji Temple in every state and UT across the country. It has already built such temples in New Delhi, Jammu, Kurukshetra, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Karnataka.