Sunday, January 7, 2024
HomeNews ReportsTirupati laddoo Parasadam for Bhagwan Shri Ram devotees for Ram Lalla's Pran Pratishtha ceremony...
News Reports
Updated:

Tirupati laddoo Parasadam for Bhagwan Shri Ram devotees for Ram Lalla’s Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya

Tirupati Trust is waiting for a nod from the UP government to allocate land for the Bhagwan Venkateswara temple replica in Ayodhya.

OpIndia Staff
Tirupati Laddu
One lakh Tirupati laddoos being prepared by TTD for Pran Pratishtha ceremony (Image: Ram Janmbhoomi Trust/orderyouchoice)
5

One lakh laddoos are being prepared in Andhra Pradesh for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Bhagwan Ram in Ayodhya. The ceremony is scheduled for 22nd January 2024. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, saints and devotees have been invited to the mega event. As per reports, ‘Srivari laddu’, a Prasadam that is offered to Bhagwan Venkateswara in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, is being prepared for the devotees of Bhagwan Ram for the auspicious day.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams are preparing the laddoos. TTD executive officer AV Dharm Reddy said in a statement on 6th January, “We have decided to distribute 1.25 lakh laddoos as a gesture of goodwill to devotees and VIPs attending the consecration ceremony.” Calling it a historic moment for all followers of Sanatan Dharma, he said, “TTD’s primary objective is to promote and propagate Hinduism, culture, and values, so we feel honoured to participate in the Ram Janmabhoomi Puja.”

Each laddoo will weigh around 25 grams. Typically, Tirupati laddoo weighs approximately 170 grams. The laddoos will be transported to Ayodhya via road and will reach the destination a day before the ceremony. The laddoos will have a shelf life of five days.

Furthermore, Tirupati Trust is waiting for a nod from the UP government to allocate land for the Bhagwan Venkateswara temple replica in Ayodhya. TTD plans to construct Balaji Temple in every state and UT across the country. It has already built such temples in New Delhi, Jammu, Kurukshetra, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Karnataka.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
38,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com