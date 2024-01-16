The recent Telugu superhero movie ‘HanuMan,’ which stars Teja Sajja in the lead role, has surpassed the first-weekend box office collections of the superhit Kannada films ‘KGF Chapter 1’ and ‘Kantara’ and seems to be at par with Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa’ on its third day of release.

With estimated opening weekend earnings of Rs 40 crore, ‘HanuMan,’ which was made at a budget of Rs 20 crore, has outperformed some big-budget films’ opening weekend totals paving its way to become the first blockbuster of the year 2024.

According to film industry tracker Sacnilk, the film grossed Rs 64.75 crore within four days of its release in India. The movie brought in a net revenue of Rs 15.2 crore on its fourth day of release in theatres. In light of its success at the global box office, the movie has brought in a total of Rs 94.75 crore, including Rs 30 crore from overseas and Rs 55.85 crore from India.

Comparing it with KGF and Kantara, KGF had collected Rs 10.75 crore and Rishabh Shetty’s Kantara had collected Rs 3.7 crore on the first Monday of its release.

*#Hanuman India Net Collection



Day 4: 15.2 Cr



Total: 55.85 Cr

India Gross: 64.75 Cr

Details: https://t.co/pMgPK2HLJo* — Sacnilk Entertainment (@SacnilkEntmt) January 16, 2024

Aside from this, the movie brought in about Rs 40 crore over its opening weekend. On the first day, it made Rs 8 crore, but after that, there was a significant increase. The movie brought in Rs 28.21 crore in Telugu and Rs 0.19 crore in Tamil. Similarly, it made Rs 0.19 crore in Kannada and Rs 0.06 crore in Malayalam.

Specifically speaking of the Hindi version, it brought in Rs 2.70 crore on Friday and Rs 4.85 crore on Saturday. Sunday’s revenue, however, was Rs 7.65 crore. As a result, the movie brought in Rs 15.20 crore net across the Hindi belt in just three days.

Comparing Kantara’s and KGF’s earnings in the Hindi belt, Kantara made Rs 7.52 crore and KGF Chapter 1 made Rs 9.20 crore over their first weekends, respectively. This indicates unequivocally that Hanuman has vanquished both of them. In terms of earnings, HanuMan is almost at par with the movie Pushpa, which grossed 12.68 crores in its first weekend.

Confirming the same, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on X on Monday, “Here’s the big surprise… #HanuMan first *3-day* [opening weekend] total is higher than #KGF [first part] and #Kantara, at par with #Pushpa [note: all #Hindi dubbed versions]… Yes, you read it right! #HanuMan emerges first hit of 2024… Packs an impressive total in its *opening weekend*… While mass pockets continue to dominate, the national chains have also joined the party… Fri 2.15 cr, Sat 4.05 cr, Sun 6.06 cr. Total: ₹ 12.26 cr. #India biz. Note: #Hindi version.”

Here’s the BIGGG SURPRISE… #HanuMan first *3-day* [opening weekend] total is HIGHER than #KGF [first part] and #Kantara, at par with #Pushpa [note: all #Hindi dubbed versions]… Yes, you read it right!#HanuMan emerges FIRST HIT OF 2024… Packs an impressive total in its… pic.twitter.com/OkzYxnmkmc — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 15, 2024

Owing to the love the audiences are showering on the Telugu mythological movie HanuMan, there is a possibility that it may soon join the 100 crore club.