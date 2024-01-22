Indians from all over the world have gathered to commemorate the historic Pran Pratishtha of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday (22nd January). The global Indian diaspora is celebrating in unison across countries like the United States, the United Kingdom France, Hungary, Australia and more, as the event represents an important turning point in the country’s cultural history.

Hindus living overseas emphasised the importance of the Ram Mandir and Ayodhya to the diaspora. The Indian diaspora in the United States also lit up Times Square in New York to commemorate the occasion.

Indian diaspora illuminated Times Square, New York to celebrate the Pran Prathistha ceremony at Ram Mandir, Ayodhya.



“We never thought that we would witness this day in this lifetime. Soon Ayodhya’s Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony will take place. People in Times Square are also celebrating this. All this is taking place under the leadership of PM Modi. People across the world are eager for this moment,” Prem Bhandari, one of the overseas devotees was quoted as saying.

The images of Times Square lit up with posters of Lord Ram and saffron-colored flags have gone viral over the internet. In the images, the Hindus in New York can also be seen waving saffron flags with pride. Meanwhile, the viral videos showed Hindus playing drums and chanting ‘Jai Shree Ram’ with enthusiasm.

Times Square, New York. The entire world has become Ram-may..🥳



The news agencies also reported that events have been planned from New York Times Square to Boston, as well as in Washington DC, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. These events are scheduled to take place simultaneously with the ceremony in India.

Further, a 25-foot statue of Lord Hanuman has been transported to Monroe, New Jersey, by Hindu devotees for installation. Suryanarayana Maddula, chairman of the temple and culture center, along with trustee Pankaj Mohan and co-founders Ramesh Taduvai and Ramkrishna Sannidhi, were joined by community leaders Alok Kumar, Sanjeev Singh, Rajiv Akhaury, and Anurag Kumar as the statue arrived in Monroe.