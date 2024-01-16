Tuesday, January 16, 2024
HomeNews ReportsTwitter (X) account of Hinduphobic fake news peddler 'Hindutva Watch' withheld in India
News Reports
Updated:

Twitter (X) account of Hinduphobic fake news peddler ‘Hindutva Watch’ withheld in India

X user Indian Cyber Defender took to the social media platform earlier known as Twitter to inform his followers that @HindutvaWatchIn has been withheld in India.

OpIndia Staff
1

The official X account of Hinduphobic user ‘Hindutva Watch’ has been withheld in India. The account, which had over 78,000 followers and was prone to making fake claims to foment communal unrest, can no longer be viewed in India.

X user Indian Cyber Defender took to the social media platform earlier known as Twitter to inform his followers that @HindutvaWatchIn has been withheld in India. The user said the account was withheld allegedly after his legal team proceeded and reported the matter. 

Hindutva Watch account has long attracted criticism over its lopsided coverage of events in India, including its practice of distorting facts and maligning Hindu leaders who unabashedly wear their Hindu identity on their sleeves, most notably leaders such as T Raja Singh, Kajal Hindustani, and several others who have been championing the cause of Hindus. 

The now withheld account, which often used ambiguous expressions such as “extreme hate speech” without bothering to explain how spitting facts is the dissemination of hatred, was routinely quoted by usual suspects, including ‘fact-checker’ Mohammed Zubair and members of the leftwing ecosystem, for whom projecting India in a bad light has been a constant exercise ever since PM Modi came to power in 2014 general elections. 

The Hindutva Watch account was operated bu a man named Raqib Hameed Naik, who is based out of the United States, as per his bio on X. The account reportedly had a direct link with Pakistan’s ruling party, a report by Disinfo Lab revealed. Reportedly, the portal used a map that was embedded by one Sardar Adil Kayani, the same man who ran PML-N’s propaganda in Pakistan.

Notably, this is not the first time that an X, formerly known as Twitter, user has been withheld in India over inflammatory and misleading posts that threaten to disrupt the communal harmony in the country. Earlier, the X account of Ashok Swain, an inveterate fake news peddler who routinely made mendacious claims sharing old videos, was withheld in the country, in an action widely hailed as measures undertaken by X to curb disinformation.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘Ram Mandir is being built 4 km away from Ram Janmabhoomi?’ Opposition spreading misinformation on Ayodhya, know where Ram Lalla will be installed

OpIndia Staff -
Ramlalla was liberated from the tarpaulin and moved to a temporary temple near Manas Bhawan. This information is also publicly available. In such a context, Sanjay Raut's speech demonstrates not just his mental breakdown, but also how the opposition leaders are trying to blatantly mislead the public.
News Reports

World’s largest open-air theatre: Krishna’s childhood comes alive as annual Dhanu Yatra begins in Bargarh, Odisha

Sanghamitra -
This year, 14 different stages have been built all over the city where Kansa Maharaj will showcase his performance and hold his darbars. On the concluding day, Kansa dies at the hands of his nephew Krishna. The festival will conclude on January 25 this year.

‘Congress has lost cultural connect with people’: Milind Deora slams Congress for shunning the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony

PM Modi visits Veerbhadra Temple in Andhra Pradesh’s Lepakshi: Read why the place holds special significance in Ramayana

SFJ terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun issues another threat, this time against PM Modi on Republic Day

NITI Aayog says 24.82 crore Indians have been lifted from multidimensional poverty in last 9 years, UP shows best performance

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
38,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com