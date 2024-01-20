Air India crew member Suraj Mann a 32-year-old was shot dead by three bike-borne men in broad daylight in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida on 19th January in a busy marketplace in sector 104. Two individuals identified as Dheeraj Mann and Mannu were arrested by the Noida Police on 20th January in connection with the case. The victim had been shot five times by the assailants.

He was the brother of mobster Parvesh Mann alias Sagar who is incarcerated in Delhi’s Tihar jail for murder and robbery. The latter was booked under the Gangster Act and has ties with the Neeraj Bawana gang. Authorities are looking into the possibility that Suraj Mann may have become the victim of the fallout of a gang rivalry involving his sibling.

Suraj Mann, according to the police went to the Anytime Fitness Club every afternoon. Harsh Chander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Noida stated, “Around 2.30 pm, we got information that a man had been shot dead in the Sector 104 market. A team was sent from the Sector 39 police station. The man, who was oozing blood from his wounds, was taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.”

An eye-witness named Mustafa who was metres away revealed, “He sat in his car for a couple of minutes and started eating a banana. All of a sudden, three men on a bike screeched to a halt near his car. One of them fired in the air to scare away people, the two others shot the man dead through the windshield. I don’t know exactly, but it must have been some 10 rounds that were fired.”

The sound of bullets hitting their target caught the attention of another witness, who wished to remain anonymous and unveiled, “The attackers would have been in their twenties. As one of them fired in the air, people started to run here and there. Almost 30 minutes after the miscreants had left, a police team arrived.”

The dead body was sent for post-mortem. Four teams have been formed, per the police to search CCTV footage and locate the offenders. Furthermore, a murder complaint has been filed with the Sector 39 police station. An officer proclaimed, “He has also been booked under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in the past. Sagar is accused of murder, robbery and other heinous crimes. The attack on Suraj could be an act of revenge. We are scanning CCTV footage and questioning people in the gym.”

Sources from the police department claimed that Parvesh Mann and his gang members killed two brothers from their Delhi village. Family members of Suraj Mann stated that the brothers’ family may have planned the murder. According to the sources, Parvesh Mann’s accomplices engaged in multiple altercations with Jitendra Gogi gang members. Fighting between the two gangs has claimed the lives of some members while others are imprisoned.

Parvesh Mann and a man by the name of Kapil Kallu had been involved in a gang struggle for many years. The latter is a member of the Gogi gang and is presently in prison. Parvesh Mann is charged with the murder of Kapil Kallu’s father while he was accused of killing the former’s cousin earlier. According to sources, Kapil Kallu was motivated to exact revenge for the death of his father and there are growing claims that he sent the gunmen who shot Suraj Mann.

Suraj Mann moved to Noida from Delhi because he believed it was safer there than in the nation’s capital. He was originally from Wazidpur and resided at Lotus Panache in Sector 100 with his spouse and 4-year-old kid.