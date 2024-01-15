Ram Chandra Kesarwani, 73, of Kaushambi, has inscribed Lord Ram’s name more than 2.86 crore times on Ram naam booklets and deposited them at the International Shri Sitaram Naam Bank in Ayodhya. Kesarwani, who retired from the state irrigation department in August 2010, began writing Ram naam in April 2011 and has since continued to do so at least 5,000 times every day.

“A simple way to attain salvation is to write Ram naam in red ink and deposit it in the Sitaram bank,” Kesarwani was quoted as saying.

After opening an account (no. 21239) at International Shri Sitaram Naam Bank, Shri Ayodhya Puri, Kesarwani deposited Lord Ram’s name 2,76,82,924 times until August 28, 2023. He stated that he owned an additional set of booklets, in which he penned 8.96 lakh times the name of Lord Ram.

Kesarwani shared his 13 years of experience, saying, “After retiring in August 2010, I met a Jaunpur-based family in April 2011, while visiting Rameshwar Dham. The family was extremely invested in writing Ram naam, which inspired me to do the same.” He went on to say, “I borrowed a booklet and a red pen from the family and started writing and have continued since then.” Kesarwani went on to elaborate, “I used to visit Ayodhya once in six months to deposit the filled booklet at the bank and ensured entry was made on my passbook”. He is also urging people to write Ram naam and has created accounts for four devotees at the spiritual bank in Ayodhya.

The founder of International Shri Sitaram Naam Bank is Mahant Swami Natrya Gopaldas Ji Maharaj, while the branch manager is Puneet Ramdas Maharaj.

“It doesn’t matter who you are or where you come from, you can be a member of the bank if you have faith in lord Ram and are ready to follow rules laid down by the bank,” said Kesarwani.

The bank provides free books to devotees and keeps track of each one’s account. Every time someone deposits a booklet, it is recorded in the account. “Account holders are enthralled by Ram’s name, given the power hidden in the three-letter word and what it can do,” said the elderly man, who intends to deposit the Ram Nam booklet at the Ayodhya bank until he is able to write.

International Shri Sita Ram Naam Bank in Ayodhya

The International Shri Sita Ram Naam Bank is located in the Mani Ram Ki Chhawni locality in Ram Nagri Ayodhya Dham and has around 136 branches across India. Money has no value in this spiritual bank as the transactions are made in Prabhu Shri Ram’s name, transcending the material realm. This unique spiritual bank managed by ardent Ram Bhakts extends conditional loans to only Ram Bhakts which has to be returned in exactly 8 months 10 days.

The devotees have to follow certain conditions and cross a certain threshold to open an account in this bank which maintains a ledger on counts of Ram Naam.

As per the bank’s process, it gives a booklet and pen (preferably Red color which signifies love/devotion) as loans to people. The booklet is of 30 pages, containing 108 cells in which the devotees have to write ‘Ram Naam’ every day. The booklets have to be deposited in 8 months and 10 days during which the devotees have to write Shri Ram’s name 1.25 lakh times.

This booklet is deposited in the individual’s account whose credits get reflected accordingly. Apart from Hindi, the devotees can write the name of Lord Ram in Urdu, English, Bengali, and other languages as well.

Notably, after opening an account here, people need to follow some rules. The bank gives account holders red ink and a wooden pen called a kalam. Devotees can only write the name of Lord Ram between 4 am to 7 am. They have to write the name exactly 1.25 lakh times, completing this task within eight months and ten days. During this period, devotees are not allowed to eat non-vegetarian food, as well as food containing onion and garlic. However, the rules may vary as per different branches.

It is important to note that as per Sanatan Dharma, Shri Ram’s name is revered as the Ultimate truth and it is a way of spiritual enlightenment. The Ram Bhakts find solace and profound spiritual enrichment in scribbling, uttering, and remembering Prabhu Shri Ram’s name.