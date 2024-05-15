Wednesday, May 15, 2024
“Not a routine judgement, lot of people believe special treatment given”: Amit Shah on Kejriwal’s interim bail

"Supreme Court has the right to interpret the law, I believe this is not a routine judgement. A lot of people in this country believe that special treatment has been given," Shah told ANI.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that many people feel the Supreme Court’s decision granting interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case is akin to him getting special treatment.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Amit Shah said that the judgement in the case was not a routine judicial order.

“Supreme Court has the right to interpret the law, I believe this is not a routine judgement. A lot of people in this country believe that special treatment has been given,” Shah told ANI.

Responding to a query about Kejriwal campaigning for the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the Home Minister took a dig at the Delhi Chief Minister.

“Right now he (Arvind Kejriwal) is stuck in another issue (alleged assault on Swati Maliwal by CM’s aide), let him get free from that then let’s see what happens,” Shah said.

Dismissing Arvind Kejriwal’s claims that the central government installed cameras in Tihar jail to keep a watch on him, the Union Home Minister said that the Tihar jail administration is with the Delhi government.

“Tihar is with them (Delhi government), not with us. They are lying continuously. Jail administration is with the Delhi government, it’s with Kejriwal. Not with the Home Ministry,” Shah said.

The Supreme Court on May 10 granted interim bail to the Aam Aadmi Party supremo in the alleged money laundering case linked to Delhi’s excise policy.

The Delhi CM spent over 50 days in Tihar Jail after he was arrested on March 21 this year by the Enforcement Directorate. As per court order, the bail is applicable till June 1 and Kejriwal has to surrender to the jail authorities on June 2. The Delhi CM can participate in poll campaigning but cannot attend office as Chief Minister.

Responding to Arvind Kejriwal’s recent announcement of ten guarantees to the people, Amit Shah said the AAP leader’s comments need not be taken seriously as the party is contesting only 22 Lok Sabha seats.

“Don’t take him so seriously, he (AAP) is only fighting 22 seats. And he is giving the guarantee for the entire country…I will waive off the electricity bill of people etc… You are only contesting on 22 seats, where will your government come from?” the Home Minister asked.

Speaking on Kejriwal’s allegation that the BJP would go in for a change of leadership within a few months of the 2024 election results Amit Shah said PM Modi would remain the leader till 2029 and beyond.

“I want to make it clear again, Modiji will remain till 2029. And Kejriwal ji, there is no good news for you. Even after 2029, Modiji is our leader. We will contest elections under his leadership,” Amit Shah said.

Four phases of Lok Sabha polls have been held and the voting will conclude on June 1 with results on June 4. Voting for Delhi’s seven seats is scheduled to be held on May 25. Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress are fighting the elections in alliance in the national capital with the AAP contesting four and the Congress three seats.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

