An Islamist mob attacked a Sikh man named Jeevandeep Singh in the Bilaspur area of Chhattisgarh earlier this month, reported Organiser. According to the perpetrators, the reason for the attack was that he had entered Muslim-dominated Talapara, an area referred to by the residents as “Mini Pakistan” and was wearing a tulsi mala. Jeevandeep, who somehow managed to avoid death, has been living in constant danger ever since he made a complaint.

The culprits, who were eventually identified as Raja Khan, Nafees, and two more individuals were first placed under arrest and were then released on warning but they persisted in their threats against Jeevandeep and his family. The Chhattisgarh police then apprehended them again.

The culprits are in police custody. (Source: Organiser)

Jeevandeep, who moved to Bilaspur about three years ago to explore business prospects in finance, left his hometown of Bhilai city in the Durg region of Chhattisgarh and is staying apart from his family. He has two daughters, the youngest of whom was born less than a month ago. They live in a humble place in the Urja Vihar colony of the Chakar Bhata area. Riteshwari Satnami, Jeevandeep’s wife revealed that lack of sleep following the incident had caused him to have a seizure earlier in the morning of 12th May and had a serious negative effect on his mental health.

He was in a comatose state as the powerful medication took its toll on him. Riteshwari clarified that he had been experiencing a lack of appetite and sleep deprivation for the preceding three days, which had been made worse by the morning seizure. She eventually succeeded in waking him up after thirty minutes after which he narrated the horrifying ordeal. He recounted that he had thrown a small party for friends and family on 6th May on the occasion of his daughter’s birthday. He dropped off a friend named Arif and his mother at Talapara Square at around 12:30 in the morning. He came upon an Innova parked in the square, from which people he recognized as Raja Khan, Nafees and others emerged, cursing him over his vehicle’s headlights.

Arrest and subsequent release

The tulsi mala around his neck led them to believe he was Hindu and they questioned him about his presence in “Mini Pakistan” where Hindus were not permitted to enter. “You are Hindu, why have you come here? No Hindus are allowed, this is mini Pakistan,” they barked at him. A few seconds later, almost ten individuals encircled Jeevandeep’s car and launched a vicious attack. They battered his head against the driving wheel, broke the side glass, and attacked him with knives, iron rods and belts.

They broke Jeevandeep’s mala and beat him ruthlessly with sticks, rods, and baseball bats. They intended to murder him, but other villagers stepped in and prevented the outcome. There were a lot of members from the attackers’ own community were present through the assault but did nothing and watched as mute spectators. One of them even brandished a sword. The car’s windshield was broken by the assailants. Sitting next to him, Arif didn’t step in until Jeevandeep had suffered severe injuries and passed out after which he was hurried to the hospital by locals.

Arshad, Nafees and his younger brother as well as Raja Khan were among the people Jeevandeep named as the offenders. On 7th May, Jeevandeep went to the Civil Lines police station in Bilaspur and filed a First Information Report (FIR number: 419/2024) in response to the assault. The Indian Penal Code’s 294 (Obscene acts), 506 (Criminal intimidation), 323 (Voluntarily causing hurt), 427 (Mischief causing damage) and 34 (Acts done by multiple persons in furtherance of common intention) sections are some of the ones under which the accused were charged, according to the official complaint.

The accused signed a notice and were freed an hour after their arrest because all of the allegations against them were bailable. They targeted Dhananjay Giri Goswami, a local Bharatiya Janata Party politician who encouraged the police to open a case and supported Jeevandeep in filing the FIR, shortly after they were released. “If you wish to reside in Talapara, this Hindutva rhetoric cannot be tolerated,” Raja Khan and others threatened to mutilate Dhananjay when they showed up at his office waving swords. They brought up the assassination of Naveen Mahadeva, who was shot dead in Talapara by an Islamist mob for discussing Hindutva in a public park. There have been similar instances, including the deaths of Sunny Pandey and Ishwar Batra in the past as well. They issued threats to dismember Dhananjay.

Dhananjay Goswami with Jeevandeep Singh. (Source: Organiser)

Raja Khan’s violent actions didn’t end there as he was observed sword-wielding and bellowing as he prowled the streets, demanding to know “who had told his name.” They were again arrested as a result of this deadly posturing, which prompted another police complaint. The police nabbed these males, who were all Talapara’s Taiba Chowk residents, without delay. The police brought charges under the Arms Act against Raja alias Sajjad Ali, Shoaib Khan, Mohammad Faizan, and Sabir Khan in response to the fresh accusation. Notably, Naveen Mahadeva’s case implicated two of these culprits as well.

To teach the accused a lesson for their transgressions, the Chhattisgarh police paraded the suspects through court after their arrest and then placed them in lockups. Dhananjay mentioned how the Talapara region’s population is changing due to an inflow of migrants. Historically a predominantly Muslim region, the last five years have seen an important increase in population, especially with the influx of Muslims who speak Bengali and are known as Rohingyas. Dhananjay lives in Talapara, just 500 meters away from the location of Jeevandeep’s attack.

The accused paraded in the city. (Source: Organiser)

Dhananjay’s mother had been a councillor twice, but a local Muslim leader became victorious in the most recent election. He demanded a comprehensive probe and criticized the Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government for permitting unauthorized colonies in the region. He charged that there are six mosques in Talapara and all the shops are owned by Muslims while just about twenty Hindu households are living in the colony. Interestingly, it became apparent that there might be more underlying linkages to the attack on Jeevandeep. More shocking disclosures come to the fore.

Further disclosures come to the fore

As a Direct Sales Assistant (DSA), Jeevandeep works directly with clients to market and close deals on banking goods and services. DSAs help customers with things like loan applications, investment products and account openings. They usually work in branches or call centres. He is employed with Ahuja Marketing, where he serves with other independent contractors who refer clients in search of loans. Arif Mohammad was one such independent contractor. He brought up a man from his community about three months ago who needed a car loan.

Nevertheless, the man started to avoid payments as soon as the repayment procedure started. He attacked Jeevandeep after the matter was probed and he was summoned into the office. Likewise, Sameer Khan and several other Muslim males tried to harm Jeevandeep in a car repair shop when he discovered they were engaged in illicit betting and trade. Jeevandep called the police to file a complaint in both cases, but nothing came of it. Jeevandeep shared his opinion that there is an ominous connection between all of these occurrences. He felt that he was being singled out by these people since he was new to the community.

Jeevandep called the police to file a complaint in both cases, but nothing came of it. Jeevandeep shared his opinion that there is an ominous connection between all of these occurrences. He felt that he was being singled out by these people since he was new to the community. Jeevandeep conveyed that given his substantial monthly revenue of Rs. 2 lakh from his business, Arif had attempted to extract money from him. Jeevandeep and his wife, who is a Dalit, are in a love marriage that transcends caste lines. They have an old mother and two daughters. The women in the household have no one to take care of them as Jeevandeep is facing grave issues. Due to the attack, Jeevandeep had to close his firm for more than a week due to devastating personal and professional repercussions. He no longer has faith in Arif and doubts that he played a role in the incident. He is worried about the safety of his family, especially his young daughters.

At present, Arif is the only person who witnessed the attack. The accused made fun of Jeevandeep after they were arrested and boasted that Arif would help them with their case. Jeevandeep’s car, with its front and side glass damaged, was parked outside his house. Riteshwari is demanding justice since her husband hasn’t been able to find peace since the event and has been having anxiety as well as fearful and restless nights. She worries that they are abandoned in a far-off colony.