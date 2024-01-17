“VP, VP, VP”: Crowd chants as Donald Trump introduces Vivek Ramaswamy on stage at New Hampshire rally

Call it Trump’s best investment so far or Vivek Ramaswamy’s ‘trump’ card. Donald J Trump’s election rally in New Hampshire was all about Vivek Ramaswamy, who announced his exit from the race for US President on 16th January.

Ramaswamy announced his decision after losing the Iowa caucuses with 7.7% votes while Trump emerged with a historic win of 51% votes. It was the largest margin of victory in GOP history.

During the announcement of the withdrawal of his campaign, the Indian-American entrepreneur announced that he will be joining Trump at his New Hampshire rally.

It was a defining moment when Trump introduced and welcomed Vivek Ramaswamy on stage, a moment that hinted that Vivek Ramaswamy could very well be team Trump’s Vice Presidential candidate in the US Presidential elections.

While no official statement has been made about the same, Trump and Ramaswamy supporters at Atkinson, New Hampshire were heard chanting “VP, VP, VP” as Ramaswamy concluded his speech and greeted Trump.

Welcoming Ramaswamy on stage, Trump said, “Last night I was honoured to receive the endorsement of a man who has become a true leader and earned the admiration of so many patriots. I have been a friend of his even though we were competing against each other but I was a friend of his and we got along. And he was saying ‘he’s a great President’ and I kept saying ‘Why is he running, he keeps calling me a great President’. But he’s a fantastic guy, a very smart guy. He’s got some tremendous ideas. And he’s young and he’s got some young ideas too and that’s a good thing. So he’s got a big, beautiful and bright future ahead…Vivek Ramaswamy.”

Trump stood behind Ramaswamy the entire time of the latter’s address wherein he endorsed Trump as the “commander-in-chief”.

Republican netizens continue to put their weight behind Ramaswamy with many disappointed with his campaign withdrawal but happy that he is endorsing Trump. However, the same support base is now rooting for Ramaswamy for Vice President all over social media too.

Many others also lauded his decision to withdraw and endorse Trump. Ramaswamy has also called upon Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis to withdraw and declare their support for the former President of the United States.