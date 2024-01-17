Wednesday, January 17, 2024
HomeNews Reports"VP, VP, VP": Crowd chants as Donald Trump introduces Vivek Ramaswamy on stage at...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

“VP, VP, VP”: Crowd chants as Donald Trump introduces Vivek Ramaswamy on stage at New Hampshire rally

Trump stood behind Ramaswamy the entire time of the latter's address wherein he endorsed Trump as the "commander-in-chief".

OpIndia Staff
Vivek Ramaswamy delivers his address at the Donald Trump rally in Atkinson, New Hampshire, US (Source: Vivek Ramaswamy/X)
51

Call it Trump’s best investment so far or Vivek Ramaswamy’s ‘trump’ card. Donald J Trump’s election rally in New Hampshire was all about Vivek Ramaswamy, who announced his exit from the race for US President on 16th January.

Ramaswamy announced his decision after losing the Iowa caucuses with 7.7% votes while Trump emerged with a historic win of 51% votes. It was the largest margin of victory in GOP history.

During the announcement of the withdrawal of his campaign, the Indian-American entrepreneur announced that he will be joining Trump at his New Hampshire rally.

It was a defining moment when Trump introduced and welcomed Vivek Ramaswamy on stage, a moment that hinted that Vivek Ramaswamy could very well be team Trump’s Vice Presidential candidate in the US Presidential elections.

While no official statement has been made about the same, Trump and Ramaswamy supporters at Atkinson, New Hampshire were heard chanting “VP, VP, VP” as Ramaswamy concluded his speech and greeted Trump.

Welcoming Ramaswamy on stage, Trump said, “Last night I was honoured to receive the endorsement of a man who has become a true leader and earned the admiration of so many patriots. I have been a friend of his even though we were competing against each other but I was a friend of his and we got along. And he was saying ‘he’s a great President’ and I kept saying ‘Why is he running, he keeps calling me a great President’. But he’s a fantastic guy, a very smart guy. He’s got some tremendous ideas. And he’s young and he’s got some young ideas too and that’s a good thing. So he’s got a big, beautiful and bright future ahead…Vivek Ramaswamy.”

Trump stood behind Ramaswamy the entire time of the latter’s address wherein he endorsed Trump as the “commander-in-chief”.

Republican netizens continue to put their weight behind Ramaswamy with many disappointed with his campaign withdrawal but happy that he is endorsing Trump. However, the same support base is now rooting for Ramaswamy for Vice President all over social media too.

Many others also lauded his decision to withdraw and endorse Trump. Ramaswamy has also called upon Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis to withdraw and declare their support for the former President of the United States.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

When Professor Sharda Sinha hit the road after arrest of LK Advani during Ram Rath Yatra, women were ready to celebrate Chhath at the...

अजीत झा -
Recalling the anger that arose from the decision of the Bihar government, Professor Sharda Sinha mentions, "It is impossible to imagine what people would have done if they had met Lalu Yadav at that time. People were saying that this is a 'parachhut' (despicable) government. It has to pay the price."
News Reports

‘Aurangzeb built mosques after breaking temples in Varanasi and Mathura’: Old video of Irfan Habib admitting to temple destruction by Mughals goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
Following the Supreme Court verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi case, there has been a growing demand among Hindus to reclaim Kashi and Mathura, along with Ayodhya. Taking back the disputed sites of Kashi Vishwanath temple and Krishna Janmabhoomi temple at Mathura has now become a priority for various Hindu groups in the country.

Shot in the head, put in jail, tortured: Karsevak Jairaj Yadav passed away after fighting death for 32 years, daughters say ‘Ram Mandir a...

Congress refuses to answer why it signed MoUs with Adani in Telangana after attacking the BJP for favouring the conglomerate

Rahul Gandhi rants against Adani, but Congress govt in Telangana signs MoU with conglomerate at Davos to attract 12,000 crore investment

Bihar government promises to give ₹2 lakh each to 90 lakh+ families even as the state has a debt of Rs 2.90 lakh crore...

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

We only targeted Iranian terrorists on Pakistan soil: Iranian foreign minister after Pakistan expels Iranian envoy over Iran’s missile strike in Balochistan

ANI -

When Professor Sharda Sinha hit the road after arrest of LK Advani during Ram Rath Yatra, women were ready to celebrate Chhath at the...

अजीत झा -

Pakistan receives $700 million from International Monetary Fund as part of bailout programme after govt implemented IMF-prescribed measures

ANI -

‘Aurangzeb built mosques after breaking temples in Varanasi and Mathura’: Old video of Irfan Habib admitting to temple destruction by Mughals goes viral

OpIndia Staff -

Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Schemes resulted in over ₹1.03 lakh crore investment till November 2023, contributes to exports over ₹3.20 lakh crore

OpIndia Staff -

Ram Mandir including Garbhagriha and five Mandapas complete: Construction committee chairman Nripendra Mishra on controversy over Pran Pratishtha

ANI -

France: Angry farmers dump manure and rotting produce in central Toulouse in a major demonstration against agricultural policies

OpIndia Staff -

Shot in the head, put in jail, tortured: Karsevak Jairaj Yadav passed away after fighting death for 32 years, daughters say ‘Ram Mandir a...

राहुल पाण्डेय -

Wild wild Bihar: Car parking argument leads to 4 murders in Aurangabad; 6 arrested

OpIndia Staff -

Uttar Pradesh Anti Terrorist Squad arrests ISIS Aligarh module terrorist Faizan Bakhtiyar

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
38,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com