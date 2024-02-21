On Tuesday (21st February), police detained 80 farmers in Manesar in Gurugram for over six hours as they marched to the Prime Minister’s residence in protest.

The march was organised by the Dakshin Haryana Kisan Khap Samiti, which opted to support the demand for a law ensuring a minimum support price (MSP), which was one of the criteria for farmers’ year-long agitation on Delhi’s borders to be called off in 2021. The group has been demonstrating in Manesar demanding increased compensation in lieu of land acquisition.

On Tuesday, around 250-300 farmers were divided into two groups: one outside the tehsil office and the other near IMT Square. At 11.45 am, the two groups had met near IMT Square and were on their way to the highway for Delhi when 80 farmers were caught and escorted to the police queue by buses. They were later transported to the Manesar DCP’s office, where they were released at about 5.30 pm.

#WATCH | Gurugram, Haryana: Farmers marching to Delhi were detained in Manesar yesterday. (20.02) pic.twitter.com/9SLsM6yOuv — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2024

“We were prepared from early morning. We had to maintain peace. We detained farmers only to ensure that no anti-social elements get into their groups and take advantage of their plans,” Manesar DCP Deepak Kumar Jewaria was quoted as saying.

The DCP further stated that he has offered to assist the protesting farmers by acting as a mediator to guarantee that their request for compensation is communicated to the administration. “We are willing to take their cause to the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) if needed,” Jewaria went on to say.

Khap vice-president Pradeep Yadav meanwhile claimed that the Haryana government purchased 1,810 acres of land from 1,200 farmers to build the second phase of IMT-Manesar.

“Land was acquired at a rate of Rs 55 lakh per acre. But we have been protesting for two years to get at least Rs 11 crore per acre. Farmer representatives from Punjab and Haryana agreed to support our demand and raise it with the Centre in their ongoing negotiation. In return, we agreed to join their march for MSP law,” Yadav added.

On the other hand, the farmers in the Punjab Haryana border who are gearing up to reach Delhi to talk to the government over the guaranteed crop MSP issues, have begun donning gas masks and fortified gear to face the police. This is a week after the farmers failed to cross the border given the heavy police presence.

To avert a repeat of the farmers’ protests in 2021, authorities have barricaded highways leading to the national capital with cement blocks, metal containers, barbed wire, and iron spikes.

The demonstrators however have brought excavators and JCB equipment with modified cabins to withstand probable police responses like rubber bullets and shotgun pellets. Many farmers have made simple anti-riot shields and organized gas masks to reduce the impact of tear gas shells. They also hauled thousands of sandbags to build temporary passageways across non-barricaded locations.

Amid the farmers’ protest, the Punjab DGP has issued orders stopping the movement of JCBs, Poclaines, Tippers, Hydras and other heavy earthmoving equipment towards the Punjab-Haryana Border at Khanauri and Shambu. The order was issued after a written request for the same by DGP Haryana.

Two Haryana Police officers identified as ESI Kaushal Sharma and GRP Inspector Hiralal have already lost their lives while posted on duty amid the farmers’ protest at the borders. Sharma is said to have died on 19th February while Hiralal was declared dead on 16th February.

“It is reliably learned that heavy earthmoving equipment, including proclain (digger), JCB, etc., that have been further modified/armor-plated have been acquired by protesting farmers and have been deployed at the interstate border locations where the protesters are camping right now,” the letter written by the Haryana DGP read.

“These machines are meant to be used by the protesters to damage the barricades thereby posing serious danger to the police and paramilitary forces deployed on duty and are likely to compromise the security scenario in Haryana,” it added.

The Police have also asked the protesters to withdraw the modified equipments from the protest site saying they may be used to cause harm to security forces. “It is a non-bailable offense and you may be held criminally liable,” the Police said to the owners and operators of Poclains, JCBs.

For owners and operators of Poclains,JCBs:

Pls do not provide your equipments to the protestors and withdraw them from the protest site if already done, as they may be used to cause harm to security forces. It is a non bailable offence and you may be held criminally liable. — Haryana Police (@police_haryana) February 21, 2024

Notably, the Punjab and Haryana High Court ruled that tractor-trolleys cannot run on highways as per the Motor Vehicles Act. The court also reminded the farmers to follow constitutional duties regardless of everyone knowing their fundamental rights.

“You are traveling from Amritsar to Delhi on trolleys. Everyone knows their fundamental rights, but some constitutional duties need to be followed. Farmers have the right to protest, but it is subject to reasonable restrictions,” the court said on Tuesday (20th February).

The farmers’ protest centers on the desire for a law that guarantees minimum prices for their produce. Protesting farmers are also urging the government to follow through on promises to increase their income, waive loans, and remove legal actions filed against them at earlier 2021 protests.

They have been camped at the Shambhu and Khanauri border posts in Punjab and Haryana since their march was halted by security forces on 13th February.