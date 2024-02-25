On Sunday, 25th February, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated Sudarshan Setu, connecting Okha mainland and Beyt Dwarka island, to the nation. The bridge has been built at a cost of around Rs 980 crores. It is the longest cable-stayed bridge in India, with a length of 2.32 kilometres. PM Modi also laid the foundation for multiple development projects in Dwarka. These projects are estimated to see investment of more than Rs 4,150 crores.

#WATCH | Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Sudarshan Setu, country’s longest cable-stayed bridge of around 2.32 km, connecting Okha mainland and Beyt Dwarka. pic.twitter.com/4OpY0ekCDH — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2024

Sudarshan Setu is the signature bridge connecting Okha and Dwarka

The inauguration of India’s longest cable-stayed bridge in India, originally known as ‘Signature Bridge’, has been renamed as ‘Sudarshan Setu’. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, fulfilling one of his dream projects, officially opened the bridge on February 25th. Spanning a length of 2.32 km, this bridge connects Okha to Beyt Dwarka and boasts numerous features. It is expected to greatly benefit pilgrims visiting the Dwarkadhish Temple, serving as a significant asset for their journey.

Previously, pilgrims travelling from Okha to Dwarka relied on boats, exposing them to the dangers of overloaded vessels and risking their lives. Recent incidents in Morbi and Vadodara underscored these risks. The construction of the Sudarshan Setu by the Modi government has alleviated these concerns significantly. Additionally, the lengthy process of boarding boats and reaching the temple has been streamlined, reducing the journey time to just three hours. This remarkable bridge offers not only modern conveniences but also embodies symbols of spiritual significance, catering to the needs of both travellers and devotees alike. The bridge will help ease transportation and significantly reduce the travel time between Dwarka and Beyt-Dwarka. Before the bridge, the devotees relied on boat transport to reach Beyt Dwarka.

Tomorrow is a special day for Gujarat’s growth trajectory. Among the several projects being inaugurated is the Sudarshan Setu, connecting Okha mainland and Beyt Dwarka. This is a stunning project which will enhance connectivity. pic.twitter.com/Pmq2lhu27u — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 24, 2024

The state-of-the-art bridge is built for Rs 980 crores

Built for Rs 980 crore, the Sudarshan Setu stretches over 2320 meters, realising Prime Minister Modi’s visionary initiative. Commencing its construction in 2018, the bridge features 38 pillars strategically erected in the sea, culminating in its completion today. Renowned for its sleek and contemporary design, the bridge not only enhances the region’s aesthetics but also promises substantial benefits for pilgrims and locals alike. During emergencies, such as hospital crises, Dwarka relied on emergency boats, often resulting in time constraints and compromised healthcare access. However, with the Sudarshan Setu now operational, swift vehicular access to urban centres during emergencies ensures timely and efficient assistance, bridging essential services to those in need.

Verses of Shrimad Bhagwad Gita on both sides of the Sudarshan Setu

The Sudarshan Setu boasts a distinctive design adorned with sacred verses from the Shrimad Bhagwad Gita and teachings of dharma, alongside captivating depictions of Lord Krishna. Enhancing its allure further, solar panels line the upper portion of the bridge’s footpath, shielding travellers from the sun while generating up to one megawatt of electricity. This sustainable energy source will illuminate the bridge, ensuring safety and visibility, while also serving as a testament to modern eco-friendly infrastructure.

Beyond its aesthetic appeal, the bridge significantly streamlines transportation, providing pilgrims and tourists with expedited travel routes and saving valuable time. As a focal point of Dwarka, the Sudarshan Setu stands not only as a symbol of connectivity but also as a beacon of cultural and spiritual significance.

Tomorrow, Prime Minister @narendramodi Modi will dedicate to the nation, Sudarshan Setu connecting Okha mainland and Beyt Dwarka island. It is built at a cost of around Rs. 980 crores. It is the longest Cable-stayed bridge in the country of around 2.32 Km.



Sudarshan Setu boasts… pic.twitter.com/qlRkBhq1s1 — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) February 24, 2024

Stretching 2320 meters in length, with 900 meters supported by cables, the bridge incorporates extensive features for convenience and aesthetics. Additionally, a spacious parking facility has been built to accommodate visitors. Adorning the main area of the bridge are ornate torans spanning up to 130 meters. With a width of 27.20 meters and four lanes, the bridge also includes 2.50 meters of footpath on either side. Along these footpaths, captivating depictions of Lord Krishna grace the walls, adding to the bridge’s charm and cultural significance.

In addition to its practical features, the bridge offers tourists breathtaking views of natural landscapes and the sea. Throughout the structure, viewing galleries have been strategically placed at 12 locations, providing pilgrims and visitors with optimal vantage points to admire the scenic beauty of the sea and Dwarka.

Furthermore, the bridge is set to dazzle during the evening hours, thanks to state-of-the-art lighting installations that enhance its allure and visibility. Adding to its aesthetic appeal, the pillars of the bridge are adorned with designs resembling peacock feathers, which will be seen both day and night.