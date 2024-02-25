Sunday, February 25, 2024
PM Modi inaugurates Sudarshan Setu, longest cable-stayed bridge in India; lays foundation of multiple other projects

The bridge has been built at a cost of around Rs 980 crores. It is the longest cable-stayed bridge in India, with a length of 2.32 KM.

OpIndia Staff
On Sunday, 25th February, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated, and laid the foundation for multiple development projects in Dwarka. These projects are estimated to see investment of more than Rs 4,150 crores. PM Modi also dedicated Sudarshan Setu, connecting Okha mainland and Beyt Dwarka island, to the nation. The bridge has been built at a cost of around Rs 980 crores. It is the longest cable-stayed bridge in India, with a length of 2.32 KM.

Following his visit to Dwarka, PM Modi will visit Rajkot, where he will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects worth over Rs 48,100 crores.

Sudarshan Setu – the longest cable-stayed bridge in India

Sudarshan Setu is a 2.32 KM long cable-stayed bridge built for Rs 980 crores. It has a unique design that features a footpath adorned with verses of the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita and images of Bhagwan Krishna on both sides. Furthermore, solar panels that will generate one megawatt of electricity have been installed above the footpath.

The bridge will help ease transportation and significantly reduce the travel time between Dwarka and Beyt-Dwarka. Before the bridge, the devotees relied on boat transport to reach Beyt Dwarka.

Apart from the bridge, PM Modi will dedicate a pipeline project at Vadinar involving the replacement of existing offshore lines, abandoning the existing Pipeline End Manifold (PLEM), and relocating the entire system (pipelines, the PLEMs and the interconnecting loop line) at a nearby new location. Prime Minister will also dedicate Rajkot-Okha, Rajkot-Jetalsar-Somnath and Jetalsar-Wansjaliya Rail Electrification projects to the nation.

Furthermore, he will lay the foundation stone for the widening of the Dhoraji-Jamkandorna-Kalavad section of NH-927D, the Regional Science Center at Jamnagar and the Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD) system installation at Sikka Thermal Power Station, Jamnagar among others.

PM Modi’s visit to Rajkot

In Rajkot, PM Modi will dedicate five All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Rajkot (Gujarat), Bathinda (Punjab), Raebareli (Uttar Pradesh), Kalyani (West Bengal) and Mangalagiri (Andhra Pradesh) to the nation. He will also lay the foundation stone of over 200 Health Care Infrastructure Projects worth Rs 11,500 crore across 23 states and UTs.

PM Modi will dedicate multiple medical facilities to the nation across states, including Puducherry, Punjab, Bihar, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Jharkhand.

PM Modi will also inaugurate the  National Institute of Naturopathy named ‘Nisarg Gram’ at Pune, which comprises Naturopathy Medical College, along with a 250-bed hospital with a Multi-disciplinary Research and Extension Centre. A yoga and naturopathy research centre will be inaugurated in Haryana as well.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for various renewable energy projects, including the 300 MW Bhuj-II Solar Power project, Grid Connected 600 MW Solar PV Power Project, Khavda Solar Power Project, and the 200 MW Dayapur-II Wind Energy Project. Furthermore, he will be the foundation stone of the New Mundra- Panipat pipeline project worth over Rs. 9000 crore. The 1194 km long Mundra- Panipat Pipeline installed at 8.4 MMTPA was commissioned to transport crude oil from Mundra on the Gujarat coast to Indian Oil’s refinery at Panipat in Haryana. He will also lay the foundation stone of six laning with paved shoulder of Samakhiyali to Santalpur section of NH-27, among others and dedicate doubling of Surendranagar- Rajkot Rail line, four laning of Bhavnagar- Talaja (Package-I) of old NH-8E and Pipli-Bhavnagar (Package-I) of NH-751.

