A video of Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad ‘Ravan’ is going viral on social media where he can be heard threatening the administrative officials reportedly in Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya.

"I can file a case against you under SC/ST Act, if you don't know then know. It is very easy task for me": Chandrashekhar Ravan (Bhim Army President) threatening Administrative officer, DM and CO, Video goes viralpic.twitter.com/VqxSzX8kjO — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) February 13, 2024

In the video, he can be heard telling the officials that it is a matter of a second for him to book them, including the District Magistrate, under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. “Would you like to be trapped in a case? This is not good,” he can be heard and seen telling the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM).

The video is reportedly from his visit to Auraiya’s Sahar police station area where the Dalit leader was visiting to meet the widow and children of Brijesh Kumar who was murdered on 22nd January 2023. Almost a year before his murder, Brijesh Kumar’s mother’s body was also recovered from a farm in 2022.

As per reports, his father Jai Prakash was also allegedly murdered. However, the charges of murder were not proven in all cases. The family resides in Bahadurpur village.

Brijesh Kumar’s widow, Aarti Devi had levelled murder allegations against Gajendra Singh and 4 others and submitted a complaint to the police based on which an FIR was filed against 4 people and one unidentified person.

Gajendra Singh was arrested while reportedly no other arrest in the case seems to have been made yet. Aarti Devi recorded a video message seeking Chandrashekhar Azad’s intervention for justice in the case.

Following this, on 7th February 2024, Chandrashekhar Azad ‘Ravan’ visited the family to pay his condolences. He reportedly assured Aarti Devi of justice and demanded a pension and arms license for the widow and education for his son.

While presenting his demands before the district administration, the Bhim Army chief can be heard warning the administrative officer, the SDM and circle officer (CO).

“Arrest and send him to jail and explain what the case is in your chargesheet and you tell the court what it is,” he was heard telling the CO.

Azad could be heard telling the SDM in the video that had the murder been committed by a Dalit’s son, they (the administration) would have brought the entire family at crossroads.

He said, “I know the police very well.” He demanded action against the accused and compensation for the bereaved family.

“(Budget) Money is to be deposited within 7 day do you know that? I can get a case filed against you under SC/ST Act do you know that? Let me explain it to you if you don’t know. If you do not send the money in their (accused) account within 7 days then I can file a case against you CO, you (SDM) and DM. It will take a minute, it is a matter of seconds for me. Would you like to be trapped in a case? This is not good,” he told the SDM and CO.

He also demanded permanent security for the victim’s family. He also cited other laws under the SC/ST Act saying that the act provides for the shifting/resettlement of the victims to another place if they don’t feel safe in the area they are living in.

The video has drawn widespread condemnation with netizens criticising Chandrashekhar Azad for flexing his muscles by misusing the SC/ST Act to threaten the administration.