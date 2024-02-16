Friday, February 16, 2024
HomeNews ReportsBihar: Muslim mob pelts stones as Hindu procession passes through 'Kasai Mohalla' in Darbhanga,...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Bihar: Muslim mob pelts stones as Hindu procession passes through ‘Kasai Mohalla’ in Darbhanga, Saraswati idol broken, houses ransacked, many injured

As soon as the incident was reported, a large number of security forces from the district police reached there. The police tried to calm the matter and later facilitated idol immersion.

OpIndia Staff
Heavy police force was deployed in Darbhanga
Heavy police force was deployed in Darbhanga. Image Source: Amar Ujala
8

On Thursday (15th February), a Hindu procession carrying a Saraswati idol for immersion in the Darbhanga district of Bihar was attacked while passing through the Kasai Mohalla (Butchers’ Colony) in Muriya in the Bhalpatti OP sector. The Islamist mob pelted stones, stole from the houses nearby, vandalised the area and also broke into pieces the Saraswati idol. The Hindu procession was being carried to mark the festival of Basant Panchami on 14th February.

Half a dozen houses were also ransacked when the mob looted the houses during the chaos. Darbhanga DM Rajiv Roshan and SSP Jagunath Reddy rushed to the spot as soon as the incident was reported. The administration deployed heavy security to establish peace in the area.

According to the reports, Hindus were peacefully going for idol immersion in Tarasarai Muria Tola. Suddenly some people started pelting stones at them while passing through Kasai Mohalla – a Muslim-dominated area. As soon as the stones were thrown, the matter worsened and the clash erupted. The miscreants damaged the Saraswati idol. Not only this, they also vandalised many houses of local villagers.

As soon as the incident was reported, a large number of security forces from the district police reached there. The police tried to calm the matter and later facilitated idol immersion.

Darbhanga District Magistrate Rajeev Roushan said, “During Saraswati idol immersion, there was fierce stone pelting between two sides in Tarasarai Muria of Bhalpatti OP area. Efforts are being made to identify the miscreants. The incident took place on the way to immerse the idol. We had talks with both parties and the due work of the immersion has been completed. The clash began on from where to turn the idol’s procession on the road. At the same time, the houses of some people have also been targeted in this incident. Those who have done this are also being identified. Strict legal action will be taken against such miscreants.”

Darbhanga’s SSP Jagunath Reddy said, “Because of the incident, the situation has been brought under control with a large number of BMP district police and staff of several other police stations. The idol is being immersed. Many people also suffered injuries due to stone pelting. At present, the matter is under control.”

A similar attack was perpetrate din Darbhanga on 22nd January when stones were pelted at the Shri Ram Shobha Yatra at the time.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termshindu procession attacked by muslim mob
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
39,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com