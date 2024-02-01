On Thursday, February 1, while presenting the Union Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the expansion of the ‘Lakhpati Didi’ scheme. The scheme, aimed at empowering women in rural areas, will now target 3 crore women. The initial target for the scheme was 2 crore women, which has now been increased to 3 crore.

During her speech, Ms Sitharaman lauded the role of Self Help Groups (SHGs) who are positively impacting the lives of crores of women in the rural areas making the ‘Lakhpati Didi’ scheme a success. 83 Lakh SHGs are collectively impacting lives of over 9 crore women, the Finance Minister mentioned in her speech.

Ms Sitharaman added that these SHGs have emerged as catalysts of change, transforming the rural economy by empowering women with financial independence.

Apart from extending the Lakhpati Didi scheme, the Finance Minister also announced expansion of Ayushmann Bharat scheme for Anganwadi workers, ASHA workers, and the helpers there.

What is Lakhpati Didi scheme

Lakhpati Didi, an ambitious project of PM Narendra Modi was announced on the last Independence Day from the Red Fort. The scheme aims to empower rural women and help them earn a sustainable income of at least 1 lakh per annum by providing them necessary training.

Under the scheme, crores of poor women associated with Self Help Groups (SHGs) are expected to benefit. The scheme is essentially a skill development program for these women. These women will be provided with necessary skill training to make them capable enough to earn on their own and improve their lives. During the training, these women will also be taught how to start their own small scale businesses.

Lakhpati Didi initiative has been initiated by Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM). DAY-NRLM is the flagship program of the Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD) for promoting poverty reduction through building strong institutions for the poor, particularly women.

Under Lakhpati Didi scheme of DAY-NRLM, each SHG household is encouraged to take up multiple livelihood activities coupled with value chain interventions, helping the women get sustainable income of at least Rs 1 lakh.

Since most of the poor women in rural areas are only reliant on agriculture for their livelihood, a need was felt to provide them skill training so that they can start their own small businesses and earn their living.

The scheme aims to improve the quality of life among the poor in rural areas with the help of SHGs, and improve the socio-economic condition of women there.