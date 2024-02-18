Sunday, February 18, 2024
HomeNews ReportsEnsure baggage delivery within 10-30 minutes at airports: Bureau of Civil Aviation Security directs...
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

Ensure baggage delivery within 10-30 minutes at airports: Bureau of Civil Aviation Security directs airlines, warns action for delays

BCAS issued letters to seven prominent airlines, namely Air India, IndiGo, Akasa, SpiceJet, Vistara, Air India Express Connect, and Air India Express, urging them to implement necessary measures to ensure the timely delivery of baggage.

ANI
6

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has taken a decisive step to streamline baggage handling procedures across major airlines operating in India.

On February 16, 2024, BCAS issued letters to seven prominent airlines, namely Air India, IndiGo, Akasa, SpiceJet, Vistara, Air India Express Connect, and Air India Express, urging them to implement necessary measures to ensure the timely delivery of baggage.

BCAS conducted an extensive survey across the nation’s six major airports, scrutinising the operations of seven airlines and analysing over 3600 flight movements along with their baggage delivery processes. As per regulations, “airlines are required to ensure the delivery of passengers’ baggage within a timeframe of 10 to 30 minutes following the aircraft’s engine shutdown.”

The directive comes in response to concerns regarding the punctuality of baggage delivery and the receipt of complaints through social media and other windows that passengers are reported to have been victimized by late baggage delivery after landing at the airport, as outlined in the Service Quality Requirements of Operation, Management, and Delivery Agreement (OMDA).

The Aviation Ministry, led by Jyotiraditya Scindia, BCAS, initiated a rigorous monitoring exercise in January 2024. This exercise focuses on tracking the time taken for baggage to arrive at designated belts in six major airports across the country.

While there has been a noticeable improvement in performance since the inception of the review, none of the airlines have consistently met the prescribed standards. The OMDA stipulates that the first baggage should reach the conveyor belt within 10 minutes of the engine shutdown, further emphasizing the need for prompt handling and delivery.

Currently, the monitoring efforts are concentrated on six major airports. However, BCAS has directed the airlines to extend their compliance measures to all airports within their operational purview. This broader scope aims to ensure uniformity and adherence to mandated service levels across the aviation sector.

“BCAS has set a deadline of 10 days for airlines to implement the required measures, with a target date of February 26, 2024. Failure to comply with these directives may result in further regulatory action,” an MoCA official said.

The move by BCAS underscores the importance of enhancing passenger experience and operational efficiency within the aviation industry. By prioritising timely baggage delivery, airlines can enhance customer satisfaction and uphold the highest standards of service excellence.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Rajasthan: Muslim students and parents create a ruckus for not allowing hijab in Jodhpur school, say ‘govt will change but teachers will have to...

OpIndia Staff -

Rahul Gandhi did not perform puja inside Garbhgrih, Mahant Rajendra Tiwari not associated with temple: Shri Kashi Vishwanath Mandir Nyas

OpIndia Staff -

Pakistan: Cricket ‘expert’ Mohsin Ali tries to hit wife during YouTube live, defends his actions

OpIndia Staff -

‘They would sexually exploit beautiful women, beat their husbands if their wives did not comply’: 10 victims recount the reign of terror of TMC...

OpIndia Staff -

Crackdown on fraudulent and coerced conversions in Chhattisgarh as state government prepares to present religious conversion bill

OpIndia Staff -

Farmer Protests: Fourth round of talks between Centre and farmer unions from Punjab to take place on Sunday, BKU (Tikait) extends support

OpIndia Staff -

Sandeshkhali unrest: TMC leader Shibu Prasad Hazra arrested, rape charges added to FIR after a woman records statement before magistrate

OpIndia Staff -

‘Misused his post to solicit funds from abroad’: Sufi Islamic Board writes a letter to FM Nirmala Sitharaman, ED against Tamil Nadu Wakf Board...

OpIndia Staff -

Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya and lyricist-poet Sampooran Singh Kalra aka Gulzar selected for 58th Jnanpith Award for achievements in Sanskrit and Urdu

OpIndia Staff -

Gujarat: 55-year-old woman gang-raped in Vadodara on the pretext of giving domestic work, Vakil Ahmed Pathan and two others arrested

OpIndia Staff -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
39,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com