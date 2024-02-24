Saturday, February 24, 2024
Car of woman who stood up against bullying ‘farmers’ blocking roads vandalised

In a video that had gone viral on the internet, two women had a heated argument with some of the farmers over a roadblock. The two women in the car were enraged when some farmers stopped their car. The woman driving the car also showed her middle finger to the protestors.

Days after a woman stood up against the bullying ‘farmers’ for stopping her and enforcing blockades, her car was vandalised by unknown miscreants. The video of the woman protesting against the ‘farmers’ had gone viral on the internet, with scores of social media users hailing her for calling out the protesters for holding the government to ransom with their protests.

The victim confirmed to OpIndia that her car was vandalised by unknown attackers who damaged her car and shattered its rear windshield.

In the video that had gone viral, two women had a heated argument with some of the farmers over a roadblock. The two women in the car were enraged when some farmers stopped their car. The woman driving the car also showed her middle finger to the protestors.

One of the two women shows the middle finger to some protesting farmers who had blocked the road. She is seen abusing them and questioning why they stopped her car.

When a protestor inquired why she was abusing them, the visibly enraged woman responded, “Why are you doing this (blocking the road and causing inconvenience to ordinary people)?”

During the argument, one of the protesters tries to take her phone. The woman gets angry and claims: “Aapne mujh par hath kyun uthaya? Aapne mujhe harass kiya hai. Apne mujhe galat tarike se chua hai…” (Why did you lift your hand towards me? You tormented me. You touched me inappropriately).

