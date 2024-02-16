Amidst the nationwide shutdown or Bharat Bandh called by the protesting farmers on 16th February, a video of two women having a heated argument with some of the farmers over a roadblock has gone viral online. The two women in the car were enraged when some farmers stopped their car. The woman driving the car also showed her middle finger to the protestors.

The viral video shows a woman in a car showing the middle finger to some protesting farmers who had blocked the road. She is seen abusing them and questioning why they stopped her car.



When a protestor inquired why she was abusing them, the visibly enraged woman responded, “Why are you doing this (blocking the road and causing inconvenience to ordinary people)?”



During the argument, one of the protesters tries to take her phone. The woman gets angry and claims: “Aapne mujh par hath kyun uthaya? Aapne mujhe harass kiya hai. Apne mujhe galat tarike se chua hai…” (Why did you lift your hand towards me? You tormented me. You touched me inappropriately).

During the Bharat Bandh call, a faceoff occurred between farmers and commuters. When farmers blocked the road, the girl traveling in a car responded by showing them the middle finger. Alert ‼️ Abusive Language pic.twitter.com/pnJuiJLfII — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) February 16, 2024

Reacting to the viral video several netizens lauded the woman seen video for raising her voice against the roadblocking and inconvenience caused by the farmer protestors.

An X user named Vatsa Mishra wrote, “These two girls have more guts than central government sitting in Delhi giving zero fucks about the inconveniences face by daily commuters due to these clown protesters who want nothing but a reason to feel dissatisfied.”

These two girls have more guts than central government sitting in Delhi giving zero fucks about the inconveniences face by daily commuters due to these clown protesters who want nothing but a reason to feel dissatisfied. https://t.co/rdLbT4aZcK — वत्स मिश्र (@Brahmin_KKB) February 16, 2024

Another one wrote, “Most of us are with her.. She is brave.. Bol woh rahe hai par shabd hamare hai..”

Most of us are with her.. She is brave.. Bol woh rahe hai par shabd hamare hai.. 😂 😂 — Crime Master Gogo (PARODY) 🇮🇳 (@vipul2777) February 16, 2024

One ‘Al Bhagwa’ wrote, “Self-proclaimed farmers (aka vandals) were shown the mirror. Well done girl !!”

Self proclaimed farmers (aka vandals) were shown the mirror. Well done girl !! — Al Bhagwa (@BeingBhagwa) February 16, 2024

Another X user wrote, “Common People are fed up from these congressi stooge khalistanis…very soon common public will be out on roads to teach them lesson. Enough is enough.”

Common People are fed up from these congressi stooge khalistanis…very soon common public will be out on roads to teach them lesson.



Enough is enough.. 🤬😡 — 𝔖𝔦𝔫𝔤𝔥🦁 (@Siingh777) February 16, 2024

Another one wrote, “Amazing. This is right way to counter fake farmers protests & drama.”

Amazing 🤩



This is right way to counter fake farmers protests & drama https://t.co/Y2eKhX7xbA — narne kumar06 (@narne_kumar06) February 16, 2024

One more X user wrote, “Brave lady. She has done right. How can anybody block roads and create problems for commuters. Common men have woken up against these fake farmers.”

Brave lady. She has done right. How can anybody block roads and create problems for commuters. Common men have woken up against these fake farmers. — Ganesh (@me_ganesh14) February 16, 2024

A user ‘Poha Jalebi’ wrote, “Ek bandi ne pure protest ko middle finger dikha ke aukat bata di Bravo (One woman showed the whole protest its standing by showing the middle finger, Bravo).”

Ek bandi ne pure protest ko middle finger dikha ke aukat bata di

Bravo 👏 👏👏 — Poha Jalebi (@poha_met_jalebi) February 16, 2024

Another one wrote, “Kudos to this brave girl who stood up against this mob.”

Kudos to this brave girl who stood up against this mob — Madhur Singh (@ThePlacardGuy) February 16, 2024

“I don’t support the use of abusive language, but ordinary people have already had enough of the drama between the government and these individuals disguised as farmers. You get what you freaking deserve. Based women,” wrote another X user.

I don't support the use of abusive language, but ordinary people have already had enough of the drama between the government and these individuals disguised as farmers. You get what you freaking deserve. Based women. https://t.co/qhfZvdJIyk pic.twitter.com/zIDeL6Ja3X — Ana (@bettercallmodi) February 16, 2024

One ‘AK Chaudhary’ wrote, “General Public is Fed up of these daily Protest. I am dead sure let this Kisan union fight a election even in punjab They will not able to save deposits Leave they want to bring down Modi Graph . Most of protesters are vehle who doesn’t even Own Any land . I own land in punjab .We are Fed up of these protest where 90% are taking about Deep Sidhu type PPL As hero .”

General Public is Fed up of these daily Protest.



I am dead sure let this Kisan union fight a election even in punjab



They will not able to save deposits



Leave they want to bring down Modi Graph .



Most of protesters are vehle who doesn't even Own Any land .



I own land in… https://t.co/urbPkzrios — AK Chaudhary🇮🇳 (@twtlikeakhiladi) February 16, 2024

Farmers protest and their demands

On Tuesday (13th February), a large number of farmers marched towards the national capital. In addition to drafting a law on MSP, the protesting farmers undertaking the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march have been demanding that India should quit the World Trade Organisation (WTO), halt trade agreements with other nations, and a monthly pension of Rs 10,000 to farmers who attain the age of 60 years among others. The protest has been called by Sanyukt Kisan Morcha and Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, led by farmer union leaders Jagjeet Singh Dallewal and Sarwan Singh Pandher.