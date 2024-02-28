Wednesday, February 28, 2024
HomeNews ReportsDelhi Court convicts AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal for abetment to suicide, threat, extortion of...
CrimeLawNews Reports
Updated:

Delhi Court convicts AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal for abetment to suicide, threat, extortion of a doctor in 2020

Special judge M K Nagpal held guilty Prakash Jarwal and Kapil Nagar for the offences of abetment to suicide, extortion, attempt to extortion and criminal intimidation and criminal conspiracy for extortion.

ANI
7

The Rouse Avenue court on Wednesday convicted Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Prakash Jarwal and his associate Kapil Nagar for abetting a doctor’s suicide. They also have been held guilty for the offence of criminal conspiracy for extortion and threat to deceased Rajender Singh.

The deceased was a doctor and was also engaged in water supply through tankers.

Special judge M K Nagpal held guilty Prakash Jarwal and Kapil Nagar for the offences of abetment to suicide, extortion, attempt to extortion and criminal intimidation and criminal conspiracy for extortion.

They have been held guilty under section 506 (Criminal Intimidation to kill) Part 2 under which maximum punishment is upto seven years.

Third accused Harish Jarwal has been convicted for the offence of criminal intimidation.

The court said that the prosecution has been successful in proving the allegations beyond reasonable doubts.

Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Manish Rawat argued on behalf of Delhi police.

The court has directed the accused persons and prosecution to file their affidavits. The matter is listed on March 13 for hearing.

On November 11, 2021, the court had framed charges against Prakash Jarwal, Kapil Nagar and Harish in different sections of IPC.

The court had said that the offences under Sections 120 B IPC read with Sections 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt), 384 (extortion) and 506 (Criminal intimidation) and offences under Section 384 read with Section 120 B (Criminal Conspiracy) IPC, Section 386 read with Section 120 B IPC and Section 506 read with Section 120 B IPC and also under 306/34 IPC are prima facie made out against the accused Prakash Jarwal and Kapil Nagar.

The accused Harish was discharged for the offence under Sections 306 and 386 IPC but he was charged for the offence under Section 506 IPC by the court.

An FIR was registered on the basis of the complaint dated 18.04.2020 of Hemant Singh, in which he had stated that his father late Rajender Singh was doing the work of supply of water through tankers since 2005. Delhi Jal Board had never harassed his father.

However, since the accused Prakash Jarwal had won and become MLA of Aam Admi Party, he and his associate Kapil Nagar who worked with him and others started harassing his father for money regularly, he alleged.

It was alleged that accused Kapil Nagar, at the instance of the accused Prakash Jarwal used to take monthly amount and used to give to the accused Prakash Jarwal. The accused Prakash Jarwal was a member of Delhi Jal Board and without taking the monthly amount, he did not allow the plying of their tankers with Jal Board.

Complainant had stated that if his father did not pay the monthly amount to the accused Prakash Jarwal, he used to threaten his father and also threatened to destroy him. His father used to regularly give lakhs of rupees monthly to accused Prakash Jarwal who was harassing his father forcibly and mentally. His father had written about the same in a diary. When his father opposed the giving of monthly amount, his tankers were got removed from Delhi Jal Board about which his father made a complaint to the Executive Engineer, Delhi Jal Board, GK-I on 09.04.2020.

It was also stated that the father of the complainant had pleaded with the accused Prakash Jarwal several times not to harass him as he was a heart patient but the accused

Prakash Jarwal did not listen and kept harassing his father continuously of which they also had a phone recording.

It was further stated that the accused, Prakash Jarwal used his power to get the payment of the deceased stopped. The father of the complainant had written about the mental harassment in his diary and he had also mentioned the amount given to accused Prakash Jarwal in the diary which amount was taken forcibly.

It was alleged that due to the exploitation and pressure, the deceased used to remain troubled and used to write about the instances in his diary.

It was also alleged that the father of the complainant had sold his ancestral land and taken loan on the jewellery of his wife for which they also had receipt and at the instance of accused Prakash Jarwal had given the money to Kapil Nagar.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

I.N.D.I. Alliance propagandist Pragya Mishra calls Brahmins and Thakurs as ‘gaddaar’ because of the SP MLAs who voted for BJP in RS election

Rukma Rathore -

‘They are looting tax money and insulting ISRO scientists’: PM Modi attacks DMK in Toothukudi over Ad featuring Chinese rocket

OpIndia Staff -

Pakistani experts ‘analyse’ Arabic text on a woman’s dress over ‘blasphemy’ allegations, discuss punishments despite confirmation that it was just random words

Shraddha Pandey -

“I don’t think India has declared China an enemy country”: DMK MP K Kanimozhi defends party’s ‘Chinese Rocket’ Ad after PM Modi’s criticism

ANI -

Congress high command orders DK Shivakumar to fly to Himachal urgently, Karnataka leader boasts about ‘loyalty’ of party MLAs a day after cross voting

OpIndia Staff -

Ambani family constructs 14 temples in Jamnagar ahead of Anant Radhika’s pre-wedding festivities, Nita Ambani pays a visit: Details

OpIndia Staff -

West Bengal: Koustav Bagchi, a fierce critic of Mamata Banerjee, resigns, says ‘Congress more interested in forging friendship with TMC’, has ‘lost legitimacy’

OpIndia Staff -

Karnataka: 27-year-old female PhD student missing in Mangalore, Bajrang Dal files complaint claiming it is an abduction and grooming Jihad case

OpIndia Staff -

Justice K Joseph objects to ‘Yato Dharmastato Jayah’ as Supreme Court motto, had once equated Catholic Church to preamble of constitution

Anurag -

West Bengal BJP president Suvendu Adhikari makes sensational claim, says Sandeshkhali accused Sheikh Shahjahan is in ‘safe’ custody of police with ‘5 star facilities’

OpIndia Staff -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
40,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com