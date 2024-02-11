Sunday, February 11, 2024
HomeNews ReportsHaldwani Violence: Hindu youth was shot dead and body thrown on railway track, SP...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Haldwani Violence: Hindu youth was shot dead and body thrown on railway track, SP leader Mateen Siddiqui’s brother Javed arrested for inciting violence

Javed Siddiqui, the brother of Samajwadi Party politician Abdul Mateen Siddiqui, has been apprehended by police on suspicion of inciting violence in Haldwani

OpIndia Staff
Image from OpIndia Hindi
Image via OpIndia Hindi
4

The police administration in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani has been tirelessly working to restore order since the unrest occurred in the region. Curfew has been lifted in most regions after maintaining control over the situation, however, it continues to be in place in Banbhoolpura. Javed Siddiqui, the brother of Samajwadi Party politician Abdul Mateen Siddiqui, has been apprehended by police on suspicion of inciting violence.

The identity of Abdul Malik, the instigator of the violence has also come to light throughout the investigation. The land where the illegal mosque was taken down was under his possession. Furthermore, one other Samajwadi Party leader’s name has surfaced during the probe. Arshad Ayub is among them. Banbhulpura councillor Zeeshan Parvez is also under police surveillance.

The effort to apprehend the rioters has commenced. The rioters are being identified with the help of CCTV. Drones are monitored in the areas. Heavy police force has been deployed to manage the crisis. Meanwhile, other disclosures regarding the horrors inflicted upon the deceased have surfaced in the media. It has been reported that the agitators killed numerous innocent persons in the streets while armed with illegal firearms. The images of grieving family members of the victims are already beginning to appear.

In a heartbreaking video, a mother revealed that her son Ajay was shot while going to fetch medicine. Prakash Kumar of Bajpur was also shot three times during the turmoil. He was then grabbed up and thrown onto the train tracks. His body has been found by the authorities and will be sent for post-mortem.

In addition, bullet injuries claimed the lives of all five of the victims including Muslims who died in Banbhoolpura. Notably, some are disseminating false news that the tragedy was brought on by police gunshots even though the majority of police officers used batons throughout the clashes. On the other hand, the Islamist crowd possessed illegal weapons, gasoline, bricks and stones, among other things.

These rioters are now subjected to harsh police action. Three persons were critically hurt, five people died and numerous police officers were hurt during the assault. The police filed three First Information Reports (FIR) and are currently searching for the stone pelters. Some people have even disappeared owing to the severe action of the cops. The forest department fears that these individuals might be hiding in encroached or reserved forest lands.

In light of this, the forest department also patrolled the forests close to the Gola range that is Banbhoolpura but no suspect has been nabbed till now. A group of foresters maintained their patrol of the woodlands from Aawla Chowki, Indira Nagar, Lalkuan, Bagjala, Golapul, Bagjala to Danibangar. According to Ranger Gola Chandan Adhikari, every measure would be undertaken to safeguard the forest region and prevent culprits from infiltrating.

As to the article by Dainik Jagran, the forest department is preparing a report opposing the invasion, in the wake of the violence. It had previously attempted to do the same, but the action was halted midway. However, sources have it that following the recent instance, a report is being produced to launch another campaign against intrusion.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
39,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com