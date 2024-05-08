Wednesday, May 8, 2024
Over 50,000 infiltrators living in Kerala with fake Aadhaar cards, bogus identities: Report citing military intel

The Border Security Force (BSF) increased monitoring in the border states in response to the military wing's findings. Additionally, the Indian Coast Guard increased the scope of its monitoring in Kerala and other coastal states.

OpIndia Staff
According to Military Intelligence, over 50,000 infiltrators from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Myanmar are lodging in Kerala with fictitious Aadhaar cards, reported Onmanorama. The report unveiled that the Aadhaar centres in Madhupur and Nagaon in Assam, Kalimpong, Nadia and Uttar Dinajpur in West Bengal and Perumbavoor in Kerala were all compromised to create the phoney cards. Furthermore, it mentioned that Indian nationals who are being prosecuted for crimes are also creating fake Aadhaar cards to abscond from the country.

The Border Security Force (BSF) increased monitoring in the border states in response to the military wing’s findings. Additionally, the Indian Coast Guard increased the scope of its monitoring in Kerala and other coastal states. Interestingly, central intelligence services had also reported a year prior that foreigners were using fraudulent Aadhaar cards to infiltrate Kerala.

Fifty Aadhaar cards were created, based on the central intelligence agency, after hackers gained access to an internet system at an Akshaya Kendra in Triprangode, Malappuram. West Bengal and Jharkhand internet protocol addresses were employed to access the system. Moreover, it was discovered that faux Aadhaar centres in Perumbavoor’s “bhai markets,” which are areas frequented by temporary labourers, produced counterfeit cards using identical pictures but with different names and addresses.

The anti-terrorism unit of the Kerala police found several bogus Aadhaar cards the other day. The Aadhaar Act of 2016 penalizes forging or misusing Aadhaar cards. It would result in a fine of between Rs 10,000 and Rs 1 lakh along with a maximum sentence of three years in prison. Earlier reports have disclosed that illegal Rohingya infiltrators were using the identity of the deceased individuals in India and entering from the Bangladesh border. National Investigation Agency looked into this matter as well. Some people were arrested in this case in Tamil Nadu.

On 31st January, the agency submitted two charge sheets against three citizens of Bangladesh in a case involving the entry of Rohingya and Bangladeshi individuals into India as a component of a large-scale trafficking network. Shahabuddin Hossain, Munna also known as Noor Karim, and Muhammad Soriful, alias Babu Mian were the people named in the charge sheets. According to the NIA, the accused in the “Tamil Nadu Human Trafficking” case were deliberately involved in the falsification of Indian documents to conceal their true identities.

